As Trinity Inds (TRN) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Wexford Capital LP Decreased Stake by $4.43 Million; Diana Shipping (DSX) Stock Price Rose While Kopernik Global Investors Boosted Holding by $1.44 Million

Kopernik Global Investors Llc increased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc bought 719,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.80% . The hedge fund held 6.64M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.74M, up from 5.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.47M market cap company. The stock increased 5.05% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.33. About 146,095 shares traded. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 22/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – M/V P. S. PALIOS CURRENTLY CHARTERED AT GROSS CHARTER RATE OF US$10,550 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 20/03/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces the Filing of its 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 22/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MARCH 25, 2018; 09/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING CONTRACT FOR M/V CALIPSO W/ GLENCORE AGRICULTURE; 10/05/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for M/V San Francisco With Koch; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – M/V ARETHUSA IS CURRENTLY CHARTERED, AS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED, TO NOBLE RESOURCES INTERNATIONAL PTE. LTD., SINGAPORE; 10/05/2018 – Diana Shipping 1Q Rev $48.4M; 22/03/2018 – DSX REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V NEW ORLEANS; 09/03/2018 Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Calipso With Glencore; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$18,000 PER DAY FOR MINIMUM 20 MONTHS TO MAXIMUM 22 MONTHS

Wexford Capital Lp decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp sold 210,973 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The hedge fund held 731,433 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.89M, down from 942,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $17.21. About 777,591 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 12/04/2018 – Trinity Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 15/05/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES: SEPARATION REMAINS ON TRACK FOR 4Q; 10/05/2018 – Trinity Exploration Swings to 2017 Profit, Production Drops; 20/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Trinity Academy for the Performing Arts Tue, 3/20/2018, 6:30 PM; 15/05/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC – WILL MAINTAIN OWNERSHIP AND STATUS QUO OF HIGHWAY PRODUCTS BUSINESS; 10/04/2018 – UNLTD AND MADE WITH UNITY PARTNER FOR VIRTUAL REALITY INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE, TRINITY; 21/05/2018 – Trinity Industries Rises for 13 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 07/05/2018 – Wealth Announces Trinity Project Drill Program; 01/05/2018 – U.K. Government Refers Trinity Mirror-Northern Shell Deal to Regulators; 06/04/2018 – Trinity Industries: After Infrastructure Spinoff, VP and Acctg Chief Mary Henderson Expected to Leave to Become Accounting Chief at the Infrastructure Company

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $12.69 million activity.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qorvo Inc by 43,615 shares to 73,075 shares, valued at $5.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zillow Group Inc by 405,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 951,951 shares, and has risen its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

More notable recent Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Is Weighed Down By Its Debt Load – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With A 4.9% Return On Equity, Is Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Run Away from CSX Stock as It Comes Way off the Rails – Investorplace.com” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Trinity Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Trinity Industries To Build Railcar Maintenance Facility In Iowa – Benzinga” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Analysts await Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. TRN’s profit will be $44.76M for 12.29 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Trinity Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold TRN shares while 112 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 110.07 million shares or 6.79% less from 118.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) or 58,588 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Jennison Limited Co owns 3.24 million shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn accumulated 0% or 373,765 shares. City owns 0% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 167 shares. First Bankshares Of Mount Dora Investment Svcs holds 0.44% or 45,951 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Water Island Capital Limited Com has invested 0.14% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Sei Invests invested in 0% or 65,121 shares. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Com invested 0.02% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Bb&T Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 32,555 shares. Lsv Asset stated it has 453,000 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 359,992 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fmr Lc owns 1,168 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 59,048 shares. Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 10,610 shares.