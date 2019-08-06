As Trinity Inds (TRN) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Jabodon Pt Company Has Lowered Its Position; As Landec (LNDC) Market Valuation Rose, Wynnefield Capital Increased Position by $634,800

Wynnefield Capital Inc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 2.74 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59 million, up from 2.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $308.17M market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.56. About 285,002 shares traded or 101.19% up from the average. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NELSON OBUS AND ANDREW POWELL TO BE NOMINATED TO BOARD; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES 4Q REV. CONT OPS EX FOOD EXPORT UP 13-16%; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q REV. $149.3M, EST. $146.0M (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP LNDC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 10 TO 11 PCT; 03/04/2018 Landec 3Q EPS 58c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Landec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNDC); 25/05/2018 – LANDEC CORP SAYS ON MAY 22, CO ENTERED LETTER AGREEMENT WITH WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL INC AND NELSON OBUS – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops Revenue Up 13% to 16%; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – 2018 EPS OUTLOOK EXCLUDES FAVORABLE $0.49 EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM ONE-TIME TAX BENEFIT IN FISCAL 2018

Jabodon Pt Company decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 20.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabodon Pt Company sold 20,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The institutional investor held 76,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, down from 96,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabodon Pt Company who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $18.9. About 2.17M shares traded or 72.50% up from the average. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 05/04/2018 – AndMark and Trinity Strengthen Their Partnership as They Enter a New Market; 01/05/2018 – Trinity Mirror’s Express deal faces public interest probe; 15/05/2018 – Trinity Merger Corp. Announces Pricing of $300M Initial Public Offering; 21/04/2018 – DJ Trinity Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRN); 23/04/2018 – U.K. GV’T HAS CONCERNS RE: TRINITY MIRROR/NORTHERN & SHELL DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 25/04/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 26C, EST. 26C; 23/04/2018 – BRITISH MEDIA MINISTER SAYS MINDED TO ISSUE A PUBLIC INTERVENTION NOTICE ON TRINITY MIRROR’S TNI.L ACQUISITION OF NORTHERN & SHELL ASSETS; 05/03/2018 – Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for Trinity Lutheran Pre-School in Hopkinton; 19/03/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES – ON MARCH 15, CO, UNITS ENTERED AMENDED WAREHOUSE LOAN AGREEMENT TO EXTEND AVAILABILITY OF FACILITY THROUGH MARCH 15, 2021

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $309,900 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold LNDC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 25.43 million shares or 0.30% less from 25.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palouse Cap invested in 0.09% or 19,196 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd Company invested in 56,067 shares. Foundry Prns owns 0.11% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 232,920 shares. Northern reported 329,345 shares. Parametric Associates Limited Com has invested 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Charles Schwab Invest has 0% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 154,756 shares. Pnc Fincl Gp invested in 98 shares. Blackrock reported 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Cutter And Brokerage has 32,700 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Moreover, First Interstate Bancorp has 0.05% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 17,845 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Ameritas Investment Prns reported 0% stake. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 33,922 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 44,224 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold TRN shares while 112 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 110.07 million shares or 6.79% less from 118.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilltop Hldgs reported 0.06% stake. Creative Planning has invested 0% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Cooperman Leon G, Florida-based fund reported 1.92 million shares. Arizona State Retirement invested in 0.02% or 95,750 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 28,686 shares. Amer Gp reported 266,208 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cwm Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). The California-based Hennessy has invested 0.48% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 11,342 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 100 shares. Comerica Comml Bank reported 0.02% stake. Shine Invest Advisory Serv stated it has 3,383 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Advisory Networks Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

Analysts await Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. TRN’s profit will be $44.76M for 13.50 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Trinity Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.69% EPS growth.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $12.69 million activity.