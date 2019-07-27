As Trinity Inds (TRN) Market Value Declined, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake; Dillon & Associates Has Upped Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding by $1.27 Million

Dillon & Associates Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) by 180.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc bought 7,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,383 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, up from 4,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $203.92. About 693,133 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 09/04/2018 – #3 Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Tax Rate About 19%; 12/04/2018 – Constellation Emerges from Stealth with a Protocol 1000x Faster than Bitcoin and Ethereum; 20/04/2018 – Constellation Software Releases Letter to Shareholders; 18/04/2018 – EarthNow to Deliver Real-Time Video via Large Satellite Constellation; 15/05/2018 – Cloud Constellation Corporation and Assured Communications Advisors International Aim for DoD Cloud Services; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 15 PCT TO C$980; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: INTRODUCING WESTERN STANDARD BARREL AGED BEER; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 19/04/2018 – Constellation Advisers Names Jason Cholewa Vice President of Business Development

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 19.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold 356,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.78% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.65M, down from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $18.56. About 2.37M shares traded or 99.47% up from the average. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 16.01% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 01/05/2018 – U.K. ORDERS MORE REVIEW OF TRINITY MIRROR’S EXPRESS/STAR DEAL; 05/03/2018 – Trinity Mirror to rebrand after Express deal; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Industries 1Q Rev $174.6M; 17/05/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – VICTOR FUNG KWOK KING WILL RELINQUISH HIS POSITION AS BOARD CHAIRMAN; 17/05/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – SRINIVASAN PARTHASARATHY WILL RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR: Trinity Afford Hsg Corp, IL Bnd Rtg Still On Watch Neg; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Industries 1Q EPS 26c; 11/04/2018 – TRINITY MIRROR PLC TNI.L CMA DEADLINE FOR INITIAL DECISION IS 7 JUNE 2018; 06/03/2018 – Trinity Mirror prepares to change name to Reach after Express deal; 11/04/2018 – Trinity Mirror deal faces competition probe

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Fincl holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 17,764 shares. Private Asset Mngmt holds 4,975 shares. Sit owns 0.33% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 59,855 shares. Td Asset Incorporated holds 53,894 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Com has invested 2.65% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). House Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.47% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability invested in 8,825 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Trust Of Vermont has 0.14% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). National Ins Comm Tx has invested 0.61% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). New York-based Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0.08% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0.06% or 778,405 shares. Us Bancorp De owns 39,010 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs invested in 3,127 shares. 9,883 are owned by Family Mgmt Corporation. Oak Ridge Invests Limited Liability reported 14,232 shares stake.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35M and $307.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3,450 shares to 60,886 shares, valued at $5.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $140,171 activity.

