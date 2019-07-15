As Trinity Inds (TRN) Market Valuation Declined, Jabodon Pt Company Has Trimmed Its Holding; Paradice Investment Management Trimmed Its Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (HSII) Holding by $19.34 Million

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (HSII) by 71.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 509,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 198,459 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61M, down from 707,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $567.81M market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $29.7. About 48,780 shares traded. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) has declined 12.57% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HSII News: 03/05/2018 – Doug Orr Joins Industrial Practice as Principal at Heidrick & Struggles; 11/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles’ Bonnie Gwin Honored with AESC Award of Excellence; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heidrick & Struggles International , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSII); 09/04/2018 – Hnn-Hui Hii Joins Heidrick & Struggles as Partner in the Industrial Practice; 21/03/2018 – IGNORE: HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES NAMING CFO PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 08/03/2018 Heidrick & Struggles Adds 18 New Partners and Principals Across Executive Search and Heidrick Consulting Globally; 12/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles and City Year UK Bring Together Top Business Leaders to Inspire the Next Generation; 03/05/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Adds Six Executive Search Consultants Globally; 22/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Campbell Soup, Heidrick & Struggles, Rogers, Yara; 23/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles 1Q EPS 53c

Jabodon Pt Company decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 20.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabodon Pt Company sold 20,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, down from 96,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabodon Pt Company who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $19.88. About 954,740 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 16.01% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 18/04/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – SRINIVASAN PARTHASARATHY HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 12/04/2018 – Trinity Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 30/05/2018 – News On Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCXU) Now Under TMCX; 17/05/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – QIU YAFU, A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, WILL BE APPOINTED TO SUCCEED VICTOR FUNG KWOK KING AS BOARD CHAIRMAN; 17/05/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – VICTOR FUNG KWOK KING WILL RELINQUISH HIS POSITION AS BOARD CHAIRMAN; 05/03/2018 – Trinity Mirror to rebrand after Express deal; 15/05/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES: SEPARATION REMAINS ON TRACK FOR 4Q; 10/05/2018 – Trinity Exploration Swings to 2017 Profit, Production Drops; 05/03/2018 – Trinity Mirror finds best way to profit is to Reach for the Star; 07/05/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES SAYS SEES FY 2018 TOTAL COMPANY TOTAL EPS ABOUT $0.95 TO $1.20 – SEC FILING

Analysts await Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 41.67% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.48 per share. TRN’s profit will be $36.35M for 17.75 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Trinity Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Analysts await Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 3.39% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.59 per share. HSII’s profit will be $11.66M for 12.17 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.61% negative EPS growth.

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02 million and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 3,734 shares to 457,491 shares, valued at $62.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Luxfer Holdings Plc by 523,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Enpro Inds Inc (NYSE:NPO).