As Trinet Group (TNET) Valuation Rose, Horizon Investment Services Has Cut Position; As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Share Value Rose, Pillar Pacific Capital Management Increased Holding

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 8.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 8,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 100,770 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 92,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $49.33. About 7.58M shares traded or 14.46% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 12/03/2018 – Hearthstone® Players Can Unleash Their Inner Beast in Upcoming Expansion The Witchwood™; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Ratings To Baa1; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.79; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.46; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION WILL ADD NEW PLAYER MODES TO GAMES IN FORTNITE WAKE; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Adj EPS $2.46; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Adj EPS 78c; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 05/04/2018 – Spyro, the Original Roast Master, is Back! Spyro Reignited Trilogy Arrives Sept. 21; 30/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S

Horizon Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (TNET) by 53.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% . The institutional investor held 6,758 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $404,000, down from 14,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Trinet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.62% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $72.72. About 291,754 shares traded. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 29.61% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TNET News: 07/05/2018 – TRINET NAMES OLIVIER KOHLER SVP & CHIEF OPS OFFICER; 07/05/2018 – TriNet Names Olivier Kohler Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q EPS 75c; 29/03/2018 TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ TriNet Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNET); 04/04/2018 – TRINET GROUP INC TNET.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q Rev $861M; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Trinet’s Ba3 Cfr, Revises Outlook To Positive; 29/03/2018 – TRINET NAMES MENDENHALL CHIEF MKTG OFFICER/CHIEF COMMUN OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Ratings On TriNet Group Inc; Outlook Positive

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62 million and $864.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,574 shares to 97,466 shares, valued at $18.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,815 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guinness Asset reported 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Carroll Fincl holds 688 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company reported 355 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Pnc Financial Service Group Incorporated invested in 0% or 105,615 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt Inc owns 0.08% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 346,144 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg Incorporated has 0.12% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 2.74M shares. Wafra stated it has 337,461 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa holds 0% or 32,317 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr Inc owns 81,518 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Claar Advisors Limited Liability Com accumulated 75,000 shares or 1.64% of the stock. Gideon Cap Advisors, a New York-based fund reported 24,725 shares. 52,435 are held by Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.12% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38 million and $146.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 27,063 shares to 58,149 shares, valued at $3.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TNET’s profit will be $48.26M for 26.35 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by TriNet Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.97% EPS growth.