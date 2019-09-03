As Trinet Group (TNET) Valuation Rose, Holder Horizon Investment Services Has Lowered Its Position by $454,300; As Citigroup (C) Share Value Rose, Holder Rafferty Asset Management Boosted Its Holding

Horizon Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (TNET) by 53.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% . The institutional investor held 6,758 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $404,000, down from 14,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Trinet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $67.13. About 214,785 shares traded. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 29.61% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TNET News: 04/04/2018 – TRINET GROUP INC TNET.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q Rev $861M; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRINET GROUP INC TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’; 07/05/2018 – TRINET NAMES OLIVIER KOHLER SVP & CHIEF OPS OFFICER; 07/05/2018 – TriNet Names Olivier Kohler Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q EPS 75c; 29/03/2018 TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRINET HR CORP TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Trinet’s Ba3 Cfr, Revises Outlook To Positive; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Ratings On TriNet Group Inc; Outlook Positive

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 54,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 479,711 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.85 million, up from 424,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.35. About 11.85 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – In a statement, Citi said it has been having constructive conversations with ValueAct and welcomes them as investors; 08/05/2018 – Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions Announces New Leadership for North America Commercial Cards and Trade; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS QUALCOMM’S OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 40% AND F19 EPS GUIDANCE OF $6.75-$7.50 IS AGGRESSIVE; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – MOODY’S: THE DEPLOYMENT OF PEOPLE, CAPITAL AND TECHNOLOGY BY GLOBAL INVESTMENT BANKS WILL DEFINE WHICH INSTITUTIONS ADVANCE AMID INTENSE COMPETITION; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Total Cost of Credit $1.86B; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 26/04/2018 – USG CORP USG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 06/03/2018 – First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on March 7, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 14% in 2018, Citi Leads

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38M and $146.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 14,129 shares to 46,119 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 7.94% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TNET’s profit will be $47.56M for 24.68 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by TriNet Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.24% EPS growth.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $6.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 133,580 shares to 180,094 shares, valued at $34.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 382,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,200 shares, and cut its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR).

