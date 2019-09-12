As Trinet Group (TNET) Valuation Rose, Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Trimmed by $3.65 Million Its Stake; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Value Declined, M Holdings Securities Has Increased Its Holding

M Holdings Securities Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 25.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc bought 16,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 83,999 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.60 million, up from 67,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $50.19. About 2.93 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (TNET) by 77.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 54,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% . The institutional investor held 15,622 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06 million, down from 70,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Trinet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $62.95. About 29,711 shares traded. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 29.61% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TNET News: 21/04/2018 – DJ TriNet Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNET); 23/04/2018 – TOTAL ACCESS: DTAC TRINET TO ENTER DOMESTIC ROAMING PACT W/TOT; 04/04/2018 – TRINET GROUP INC TNET.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q Rev $861M; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q EPS 75c; 07/05/2018 – TRINET NAMES OLIVIER KOHLER SVP & CHIEF OPS OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Ratings On TriNet Group Inc; Outlook Positive; 29/03/2018 – TRINET NAMES MENDENHALL CHIEF MKTG OFFICER/CHIEF COMMUN OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRINET HR CORP TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’; 07/05/2018 – TriNet Names Olivier Kohler Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer

Analysts await TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 7.94% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TNET’s profit will be $47.55M for 23.14 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by TriNet Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.24% EPS growth.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Varex Imaging Corp by 12,764 shares to 37,558 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northwest Nat Hldg Co by 22,051 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

