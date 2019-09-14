As Trinet Group (TNET) Stock Rose, Shareholder Timessquare Capital Management Has Cut Position by $8.48 Million; Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) Market Valuation Rose While Keating Investment Counselors Has Lowered Stake

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) by 58.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 13,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 9,835 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $406,000, down from 23,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $42.77. About 3.65 million shares traded or 17.05% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 09/04/2018 – South Africa may ask pharma firms for fee to clear drug review backlog; 09/04/2018 – Owlstone Medical Provides Breath Biopsy Services to AstraZeneca to Study Disease Drivers in Asthma and COPD; 21/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 32.2M RUPEES; 23/03/2018 – CLOVIS SAYS CHMP GRANTS POSITIVE OPINION FOR RUBRACA TABLETS; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca pay report rejected by 35 pct of shareholders; 31/05/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF ROXADUSTAT WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN PREVIOUS STUDIES BOTH IN DIALYSIS AND NON-DIALYSIS PATIENTS; 27/03/2018 – Adherium Receives U.S. 510(k) Clearance for Over-the-Counter Sales of its Smartinhaler™ Sensor; 03/04/2018 – US FDA OKS BYDUREON FOR USE WITH BASAL INSULIN IN PATIENTS WITH; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3 ILLUMINATE TRIAL FOR FIRST-LINE THERAPY OF CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL) PATIENTS MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 16/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF U.S. RIGHTS FOR CRESTOR

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (TNET) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 126,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% . The institutional investor held 1.81 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $122.74 million, down from 1.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Trinet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.53B market cap company. The stock increased 4.35% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $64.83. About 391,791 shares traded or 26.45% up from the average. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 29.61% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TNET News: 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRINET HR CORP TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’; 23/04/2018 – TOTAL ACCESS: DTAC TRINET TO ENTER DOMESTIC ROAMING PACT W/TOT; 29/03/2018 – TRINET NAMES MENDENHALL CHIEF MKTG OFFICER/CHIEF COMMUN OFFICER; 29/03/2018 TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer; 07/05/2018 – TRINET NAMES OLIVIER KOHLER SVP & CHIEF OPS OFFICER; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q Net $54M; 29/03/2018 – – TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Trinet’s Ba3 Cfr, Revises Outlook To Positive; 21/04/2018 – DJ TriNet Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNET); 04/04/2018 – TRINET GROUP INC TNET.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 33.80% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.22B for 22.75 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.62% negative EPS growth.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $186.05M and $224.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY) by 46,174 shares to 269,614 shares, valued at $7.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Cal (NASDAQ:CALM).

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $13.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Asgn Incorporated by 216,440 shares to 1.76 million shares, valued at $106.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etsy Inc by 142,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 322,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).