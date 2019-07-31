As Trinet Group (TNET) Shares Rose, Horizon Investment Services Has Lowered Position by $454,300; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Value Rose, Shell Asset Management Co Has Decreased by $461,301 Its Position

Shell Asset Management Co decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co sold 8,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 224,227 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.79 million, down from 232,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.40M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Broadcom Director Nominees Also Disqualified From Standing for Election to Qualcomm Board; 14/05/2018 – Trump asked Commerce chief to look into limits on China’s ZTE -White House; 10/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Intel Considers Bid for Qualcomm as Fears grow that Apple may have Sway over the Broadcom Bid; 03/04/2018 – FIRST® Announces Qualcomm’s Return as Presenting Sponsor for 2018 FIRST Championship Events in Houston and Detroit; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – In reversal, Trump to save Chinese telecom jobs; 17/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. strike on China’s ZTE another blow for Qualcomm; 08/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $0.62 FROM $0.57; EST. $0.63; 11/04/2018 – Qualcomm Unveils the Vision Intelligence Platform Purpose-built for IoT Devices Powered by Latest Advances in Camera, Al and Computer Vision; 13/04/2018 – Qualcomm will refile with MOFCOM; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm takeover battle intervention shows U.S. security panel’s expanding reach

Horizon Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (TNET) by 53.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,758 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $404,000, down from 14,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Trinet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $72.92. About 597,987 shares traded or 91.99% up from the average. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 16.64% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TNET News: 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Trinet’s Ba3 Cfr, Revises Outlook To Positive; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRINET HR CORP TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q Net $54M; 04/04/2018 – TRINET GROUP INC TNET.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 29/03/2018 TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer; 07/05/2018 – TRINET NAMES OLIVIER KOHLER SVP & CHIEF OPS OFFICER; 29/03/2018 – – TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer; 23/04/2018 – TOTAL ACCESS: DTAC TRINET TO ENTER DOMESTIC ROAMING PACT W/TOT; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Ratings On TriNet Group Inc; Outlook Positive; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q EPS 75c

More notable recent TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TriNet Group, Inc. (TNET) CEO Burton Goldfield on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Trinet Group Inc (TNET) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TriNet +5.8% post Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Apple’s WWDC, DuPont’s Return And Tariff Anxiety – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 01, 2019.

Analysts await TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TNET’s profit will be $48.26 million for 26.42 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by TriNet Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.97% EPS growth.

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38M and $146.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 14,129 shares to 46,119 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity.

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 4,720 shares to 221,989 shares, valued at $17.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 9,494 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,476 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).