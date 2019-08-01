As Trinet Group (TNET) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Cantillon Capital Management Lowered Position by $1.04 Million; Wms Partners Has Increased Stake in Pfizer (PFE) by $1.71 Million

Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 162.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 40,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 65,718 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $38.17. About 16.51M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 22/03/2018 – GSK tipped to win Pfizer auction; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo leads race to buy Pfizer consumer unit; U.K. saves $113 million a year on biosimilars; 01/05/2018 – PFE: TUMOR MUTATION BURDEN WILL PLAY ROLE IN CANCER TREATMENTS; 14/03/2018 – #AACR18 Precision oncology session; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER CEO SAID BMY `NOT WORTH PAYING THE MONEY FOR’: CITI; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER: CHANTIX/CHAMPIX STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer says it is not looking for a mega-deal; 30/05/2018 – FDA APPROVES EXPANDED USE OF XELJANZ; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Biosimilar RETACRIT® (epoetin alfa-epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (TNET) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 17,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% . The hedge fund held 4.24M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253.44M, down from 4.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Trinet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $74.92. About 76,741 shares traded. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 29.61% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TNET News: 07/05/2018 – TriNet Names Olivier Kohler Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Trinet’s Ba3 Cfr, Revises Outlook To Positive; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRINET GROUP INC TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’; 29/03/2018 TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer; 07/05/2018 – TRINET NAMES OLIVIER KOHLER SVP & CHIEF OPS OFFICER; 29/03/2018 – – TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q Rev $861M; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q EPS 75c; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q Net $54M; 04/04/2018 – TRINET GROUP INC TNET.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT

Wms Partners Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $401.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 15,945 shares to 83,733 shares, valued at $6.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,508 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Girard Prtn Limited holds 0.71% or 89,492 shares. Df Dent & Communication Incorporated accumulated 0.06% or 72,309 shares. 28,452 are owned by Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Liability. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 122,608 shares. Willis Inv Counsel reported 0.85% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Holderness owns 73,291 shares. Signature Est & Invest Advisors Lc has 0.02% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Barnett Com accumulated 1,164 shares. Rench Wealth Mngmt Inc invested in 71,502 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Mgmt owns 223,949 shares. Cap Service Of America invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 661,312 shares. 9,756 are owned by Gradient Investments Ltd. Cooke And Bieler Lp owns 5,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 28,880 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Square, Boeing, And More – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA OK’s Pfizer’s Rituxan biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mylan up 23% premarket on potential Pfizer deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: Pfizer and Mylan Make a Deal; Chipotle Looks Tasty – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 29, 2019.