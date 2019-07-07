As Trinet Group (TNET) Share Price Rose, Holder Horizon Investment Services Decreased by $454,300 Its Stake; As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stock Price Rose, Pecaut & Company Has Lifted Its Holding by $1.43 Million

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 45.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 31,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,550 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64M, up from 68,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $48.8. About 1.16M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q EPS 84c; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Attracts Rival $3.28 Bln Bid From Brookfield; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline; 18/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD’S GRAFTECH RAISES $525 MILLION IN BELOW-RANGE IPO; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Transaction Is Expected to Close During the Next Qtr; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 21/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD TO BUY A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINL GROUP; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage lntacct; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO GET CALPERS, TIAA FINANCING TO BUY GGP; 08/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Announces New $675 Million North American Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility

Horizon Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (TNET) by 53.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,758 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $404,000, down from 14,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Trinet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $69.15. About 141,867 shares traded. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 16.64% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TNET News: 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Trinet’s Ba3 Cfr, Revises Outlook To Positive; 07/05/2018 – TriNet Names Olivier Kohler Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Ratings On TriNet Group Inc; Outlook Positive; 23/04/2018 – TOTAL ACCESS: DTAC TRINET TO ENTER DOMESTIC ROAMING PACT W/TOT; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q Net $54M; 29/03/2018 – TRINET NAMES MENDENHALL CHIEF MKTG OFFICER/CHIEF COMMUN OFFICER; 29/03/2018 – – TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer; 29/03/2018 TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ TriNet Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNET); 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q EPS 75c

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04M and $144.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2,700 shares to 9,315 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 26.32% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.76 per share. TNET’s profit will be $39.30 million for 30.87 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by TriNet Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.63% negative EPS growth.

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38M and $146.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 14,129 shares to 46,119 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

