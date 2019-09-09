As Trinet Group Com (TNET) Share Value Rose, Reinhart Partners Has Boosted Its Stake by $4.35 Million; Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Stake Maintained by Shikiar Asset Management Inc

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Trinet Group Inc Com (TNET) by 81.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 73,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% . The institutional investor held 164,535 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.83 million, up from 90,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Trinet Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $63.58. About 351,283 shares traded or 15.98% up from the average. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 29.61% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TNET News: 04/04/2018 – TRINET GROUP INC TNET.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Ratings On TriNet Group Inc; Outlook Positive; 29/03/2018 TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q Rev $861M; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q EPS 75c; 23/04/2018 – TOTAL ACCESS: DTAC TRINET TO ENTER DOMESTIC ROAMING PACT W/TOT; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRINET GROUP INC TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’; 29/03/2018 – TRINET NAMES MENDENHALL CHIEF MKTG OFFICER/CHIEF COMMUN OFFICER; 29/03/2018 – – TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ TriNet Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNET)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 24,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 465,980 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.42M, up from 441,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Starwood Property Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24. About 642,531 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 22/03/2018 – PTA-Adhoc: CA Immobilien Anlagen AG: Voluntary public takeover offer by Starwood; 01/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK SAYS TWO DIRECTORS HAVE ACCEPTED STARWOOD’S OFFER; 06/04/2018 – Victoria Park/Starwood: Shareholder irrevocables firm – sources [14:41 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 20/04/2018 – DJ Starwood Property Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STWD); 01/04/2018 – SOF-11 STARLIGHT 11 INVESTCO AB: STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS IMMOFINANZ OFFER PRICE OF 2.10/SHARE; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Rev $260.6M; 25/05/2018 – SWEDISH SHAREHOLDERS’ ASSN SAY NO TO STARWOOD VICTORIA PARK BID; 22/03/2018 – U.S. firm Starwood seeks stakes in Austrian property groups; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-Funds Starwood, Blackstone mull buying NH Hotels stake from HNA – El Confidencial

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gentex Corp Com (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 28,786 shares to 175,879 shares, valued at $3.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Tech Solutns Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 356,230 shares, and cut its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hld Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Family Investments reported 1.57% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 352,087 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 44,459 shares. 263,026 were accumulated by Citigroup Inc. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 14,113 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Lc holds 0.02% or 112,083 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Ltd holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 822,054 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Greenwich Invest Mgmt holds 203,561 shares. Seabridge Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested in 139,870 shares or 1.05% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 164,111 shares. Gideon Advsr reported 0.09% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Sigma Planning Corp accumulated 0.02% or 14,235 shares. First Foundation owns 733,950 shares. Moreover, Massachusetts Fincl Ma has 0% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).