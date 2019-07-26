As Trimble (TRMB) Valuation Rose, Grandfield & Dodd Boosted by $496,200 Its Position; Salesforce Com (CRM) Shareholder Adi Capital Management Cut Position

Adi Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $159.35. About 6.86M shares traded or 13.04% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/05/2018 – ldeal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 08/03/2018 – Cellcom Israel Implements Vlocity and Salesforce for B2B and B2C Digital Transformation; 17/04/2018 – Clutch Among 18 Startups Participating in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 16/04/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft – sources (Reuters) -; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Salesforce.com And Debt ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce announced an agreement on Tuesday to buy Mulesoft; 28/03/2018 – Press release : Orange Belgium and Orange Polska partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to strengthen their Digital Transformation; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale; 26/04/2018 – Marketing Cloud Solutions Combined With Artificial Intelligence (AI) Transforming Social Media Platforms; 29/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce President Explains Thought Behind MuleSoft Deal

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB) by 4.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 12,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 295,164 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.93 million, up from 282,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Trimble Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $44.48. About 655,814 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 15.86% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE SEES 1Q REV. TO BE ABOVE HIGH END OF RANGE; 27/03/2018 – Trimble Manhattan Software Certified for FASB ASC 842 and IASB IFRS 16 Lease Accounting Compliance; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT TO CREATE INDUSTRY’S MOST COMPLETE; 20/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – EXPECTS VIEWPOINT TO CONTRIBUTE APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN OF NON-GAAP REVENUE IN 2019 WITH OPERATING CASH FLOW OF GREATER THAN $50 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Trimble to buy privately-held Viewpoint in $1.2 bln deal; 20/04/2018 – TRIMBLE BUYS ASSETS OF FABSUITE; TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES TRIMBLE’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa3; 24/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TRIMBLE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 07/05/2018 – Trimble Sees 2Q EPS 21c-EPS 26c

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10M for 442.64 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 20 selling transactions for $20.43 million activity. $811,530 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Weaver Amy E. $18,169 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Roos John Victor on Thursday, February 14. 5,000 shares valued at $815,800 were sold by BLOCK KEITH on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $2.23 million was sold by Benioff Marc. Harris Parker sold $1.03M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, February 12. $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Conway Craig on Friday, February 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Company Can stated it has 646,322 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Picton Mahoney Asset Management has invested 2.32% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). South Texas Money Ltd stated it has 201,048 shares or 1.37% of all its holdings. Carroll Fincl Associate Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Valinor Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 367,600 shares or 3.05% of its portfolio. Nuwave Invest Lc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Raymond James & Assocs stated it has 0.3% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Profund Ltd Llc has invested 0.63% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Capital Impact Advisors Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 30,835 shares. 76,816 are held by Caxton Associates Lp. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability accumulated 31,840 shares. Contravisory Inv Management has 32,157 shares for 1.97% of their portfolio. Sands Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 7.53 million shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Ltd holds 851 shares. Eagle Asset Management stated it has 4,440 shares.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Salesforce is Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multiexperience Development Platforms – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Alibaba (BABA) Named Exclusive Provider of Salesforce (CRM) in China – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “KeyBanc: Salesforce Poised To Benefit From Data Opportunity After Tableau Acquisition – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Realmoney.Thestreet.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce.com Shows a Weakening Pattern – Defense Seems Like a Plan – TheStreet.com” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

More notable recent Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: MDY, ZBRA, DPZ, TRMB – Nasdaq” on March 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Trimble Navigation (TRMB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MDI Selects Trimble SmartDelivery to Enhance Final Mile Distribution – PRNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Trimble (TRMB) Down 4.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Breaking: 3Gtms Sells To Sumeru Equity For $87 Million – Benzinga” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $18.16 million activity. BERGLUND STEVEN W also sold $14.40 million worth of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) shares. JOHANSSON ULF J also sold $3.23 million worth of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold TRMB shares while 105 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 220.63 million shares or 0.44% more from 219.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Driehaus Capital Mngmt Llc has invested 0.06% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct accumulated 18,927 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 49,758 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.11% or 170,774 shares in its portfolio. Southeast Asset Advsr Incorporated, Georgia-based fund reported 31,420 shares. Bessemer Gru invested in 19,721 shares or 0% of the stock. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.05% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 410,408 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0.04% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Sei Invests holds 0.02% or 170,929 shares in its portfolio. M&T Bank Corporation reported 22,644 shares stake. Bath Savings Trust has 0.3% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 34,870 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 36,465 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv owns 1.12M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 1,140 are held by Regions Corp.