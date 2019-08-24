As Trimble (TRMB) Stock Price Rose, Shell Asset Management Co Boosted Stake; Frontier Capital Management Co Trimmed Its Hd Supply Holdings (HDS) Position as Valuation Declined

Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB) by 340.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 232,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The institutional investor held 301,256 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.17 million, up from 68,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Trimble Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $36.7. About 1.03M shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 22/03/2018 – Trimble Introduces Tekla 2018 BIM Software Solutions; 20/03/2018 – Trimble Solutions India Appoints Harsh Pareek as Regional Sales Director, India and SAARC; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT IN ALL CASH-DEAL VALUED AT $1.2B; 03/05/2018 – Rugby-Ireland winger Trimble to retire at the end of season; 08/05/2018 – Trimble Adds Crop Health lmagery and Works Orders to its Agriculture Software; 20/04/2018 – Trimble Acquires the Assets of FabSuite to Expand its Steel Fabrication Software Portfolio; 25/04/2018 – Registration Now Open for Trimble Dimensions 2018 User Conference; 07/05/2018 – Trimble 1Q EPS 23c; 20/04/2018 – TRIMBLE BUYS ASSETS OF FABSUITE; TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 16/05/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR AN UNSECURED REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY IN THE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $1.25 BILLION

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc. (HDS) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 33,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.29M, down from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $37.54. About 1.05 million shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 66C; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M; 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert); 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $186.21 million for 8.61 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 41,239 shares to 494,773 shares, valued at $30.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 140,404 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold TRMB shares while 105 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 220.63 million shares or 0.44% more from 219.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 7,938 shares to 6,517 shares, valued at $615,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 18,507 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,744 shares, and cut its stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS).

