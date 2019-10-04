As Trimble (TRMB) Stock Price Rose, Holder State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Decreased Holding by $1.73 Million; Envestnet Asset Management Trimmed Hormel Foods (HRL) Position by $2.87 Million

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 71,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 913,076 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.02M, down from 984,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $43.05. About 1.94M shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 26/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION RECALLS CANNED PORK AND CHICKEN PRODUCTS DUE TO POSSIBLE FOREIGN MATTER CONTAMINATION; 29/05/2018 – Hormel at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS REAFFIRMS FY GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – Hormel’s Applegate Names John Ghingo President; 30/04/2018 – Hormel Foods Corporation Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q EPS 44c; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Profit Rises 13%, Backs Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Net $237.4M; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY GROCERY PRODUCTS VOLUME DOWN 2%

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB) by 14.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 38,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The institutional investor held 235,382 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.62 million, down from 273,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Trimble Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $37.81. About 620,176 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 07/05/2018 – Trimble 1Q EPS 23c; 18/04/2018 – Trimble Announces New Field Solutions for Land and Construction Surveying; 20/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – ACQUIRED ASSETS OF WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA-BASED FABSUITE, LLC; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC TRMB.O – INCLUDING INTEREST EXPENSE, ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO TRIMBLE’S OPERATING CASH FLOW IN 2019; 08/03/2018 Trimble Launches Trimble Foundation; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE PRIVATELY-HELD VIEWPOINT FROM BAIN CAPITAL; 24/04/2018 – TRIMBLE’S OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE BY MOODY’S; 23/04/2018 – Trimble Unveils Pan-India Program To Train Next Generation Construction Industry Professionals; 07/05/2018 – Trimble Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 46c; 20/03/2018 – Trimble Solutions India Appoints Harsh Pareek as Regional Sales Director, India and SAARC

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold TRMB shares while 127 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 215.85 million shares or 2.16% less from 220.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lord Abbett And Lc owns 179,431 shares. 11,027 were reported by Twin Tree L P. Royal London Asset Management Ltd owns 868,816 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.01% or 470 shares. Tci Wealth Inc has invested 0% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Moreover, Wells Fargo & Com Mn has 0% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Michigan-based Arcadia Investment Management Mi has invested 0.4% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd accumulated 597,266 shares. Raymond James Assoc owns 144,712 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.02% or 409,887 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested in 0.04% or 3.32M shares. Andra Ap owns 35,000 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd reported 287,894 shares stake.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chemical Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 79,100 shares to 279,528 shares, valued at $11.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 73,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 337,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE).

Analysts await Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 4.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.43 per share. TRMB’s profit will be $103.23M for 23.05 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Trimble Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold HRL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 229.63 million shares or 0.79% more from 227.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tompkins Fincl Corporation stated it has 164 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bb&T holds 58,604 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 154,661 were reported by Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors. Axa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 43,049 shares. Gw Henssler And Associates Limited owns 356,892 shares. Charles Schwab Inv owns 1.20M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Advisory Ser Net Lc invested in 5,787 shares. Cornerstone Capital Inc accumulated 7,475 shares or 0.05% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Svcs accumulated 59,288 shares. Hendershot Investments holds 27,339 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.02% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Td Asset Management Inc reported 145,280 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Leisure Cap Mngmt reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Moreover, Corecommodity Mngmt Lc has 0.69% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Co reported 59,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39B and $79.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flexshares Tr (GUNR) by 18,608 shares to 309,240 shares, valued at $10.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 1,244 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).