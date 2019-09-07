As Trimble Navigation LTD (TRMB) Valuation Rose, Korea Investment Cut Position; As Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) Market Value Rose, Gideon Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding

Korea Investment Corp decreased its stake in Trimble Navigation Ltd (TRMB) by 98.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp sold 40,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The institutional investor held 800 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32,000, down from 41,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Trimble Navigation Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.94. About 825,972 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – EXPECTS VIEWPOINT TO CONTRIBUTE APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN OF NON-GAAP REVENUE IN 2019 WITH OPERATING CASH FLOW OF GREATER THAN $50 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Trimble 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 23/04/2018 – Trimble Expects to Close Viewpoint Deal in 3; 27/03/2018 – Trimble Manhattan Software Certified for FASB ASC 842 and IASB IFRS 16 Lease Accounting Compliance; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE PRIVATELY-HELD VIEWPOINT FROM BAIN CAPITAL; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT IN ALL CASH-DEAL VALUED AT $1.2B; 07/05/2018 – TRIMBLE 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C; 20/04/2018 – Trimble Acquires the Assets of FabSuite to Expand its Steel Fabrication Software Portfolio; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC TRMB.O – INCLUDING INTEREST EXPENSE, ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO TRIMBLE’S OPERATING CASH FLOW IN 2019; 07/05/2018 – TRIMBLE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 42C TO 46C, EST. 45C

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 70.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 14,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The hedge fund held 6,119 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356,000, down from 21,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $76.58. About 955,226 shares traded or 3.02% up from the average. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in Booz Allen; 26/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – AIR FORCE MATERIEL COMMAND AWARDED CO SPOT ON $998 MLN INDEFINITE DELIVERY/INDEFINITE QUANTITY MULTIPLE-AWARD CONTRACT; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton Sees FY Rev Growth 6%-8%; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Defense Department’s Info Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B Contract to Provide Info and Communication System IT Solutions; 03/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP – WAS AWARDED $179 MLN CONTRACT IN NOVEMBER OF 2017 FOR UP TO FIVE YEARS; 29/05/2018 – The Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen a Place on $495M IDIQ Contract to Conquer Tough Technical Challenges; 26/04/2018 – U.S. AIR FORCE AWARDS BOOZ ALLEN SPOT ON $998M IDIQ CONTRACT; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards Booz Allen Spot on $998M IDIQ Contract to Bolster the 96th Test Wing’s Test Capabilities; 27/03/2018 – U.S. EPA Awards Booz Allen a Spot on Competitive $115M ITS-BISS III Contract Vehicle to Provide Information Management and

Analysts await Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 1.47% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.68 per share. BAH’s profit will be $94.75 million for 27.75 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.87% negative EPS growth.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51 million and $279.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 26,605 shares to 51,196 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 7,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 35 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 123.35 million shares or 1.29% more from 121.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 27,913 shares. Alexandria Limited Liability holds 18,525 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Twin Cap Mgmt invested in 0.23% or 80,430 shares. Swiss National Bank invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). 50,636 are owned by Lmr Prns Limited Liability Partnership. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5,916 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Fincl has invested 0% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Moreover, Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has 0.09% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Tci Wealth, a Arizona-based fund reported 47 shares. Northern Trust invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Roundview Limited Liability Co holds 0.31% or 22,485 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Rhumbline Advisers has 0.02% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 186,749 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested in 54,110 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership has 0.14% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 23,254 shares.

More notable recent Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Booz Allen Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Booz Allen Executives to Speak at the Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference on September 6th – StreetInsider.com” published on September 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “How to Invest in Defense Stocks – The Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 216% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For May 28, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola European Partners by 12,900 shares to 69,124 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 137,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).

Analysts await Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 4.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.43 per share. TRMB’s profit will be $103.23M for 23.13 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by Trimble Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.58% negative EPS growth.