As Trimble Navigation LTD (TRMB) Market Value Rose, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Has Cut Its Holding; As Universal Ins Hldgs (UVE) Valuation Declined, Globeflex Capital LP Has Cut Its Holding by $841,800

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Universal Ins Hldgs Inc (UVE) by 54.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 28,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.19% . The institutional investor held 23,330 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $723,000, down from 51,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Universal Ins Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $904.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.75% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $26.49. About 338,465 shares traded or 57.57% up from the average. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) has declined 43.89% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.89% the S&P500. Some Historical UVE News: 24/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $191.5 MLN VS $174.9 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Universal Insurance 1Q EPS $1.12; 12/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 Per Share; 22/04/2018 – DJ Universal Insurance Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVE); 03/04/2018 UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDER SEAN DOWNES REPORTS 5.1% STAKE; 04/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Subsidiary UPCIC Writes First Homeowners Insurance Policy and Launches Universal Direct in N; 30/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Insurance Subsidiaries Complete 2018-2019 Reinsurance Programs; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial; 04/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Subsidiary UPCIC Writes First Homeowners Insurance Policy and Launches Universal Direct in New Hampshire; 29/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend Of $0.16 Per Share

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp decreased its stake in Trimble Navigation Ltd (TRMB) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold 7,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The institutional investor held 251,316 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.15M, down from 258,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Trimble Navigation Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $38.41. About 1.63M shares traded or 47.95% up from the average. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 07/05/2018 – Trimble 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 07/05/2018 – Correct: Trimble 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 20/03/2018 – Trimble Solutions India Appoints Harsh Pareek as Regional Sales Director, India and SAARC; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Trimble’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa3; 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Trimble Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 46c; 10/04/2018 – Trimble’s Forensics Solution Enables Efficient Data Collection for Crash and Crime Scene Investigators; 15/05/2018 – Trimble Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – TRIMBLE FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 16/05/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – ON MAY 15, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $18.16 million activity. JOHANSSON ULF J also sold $3.23M worth of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) shares. FOSBURGH BRYN had sold 13,573 shares worth $526,893.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp, which manages about $5.31B and $6.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 4,945 shares to 37,335 shares, valued at $4.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 10,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 900,333 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold TRMB shares while 105 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 220.63 million shares or 0.44% more from 219.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invests Limited Co has invested 0.04% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 45,502 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 36,465 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested 0.14% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Capital Int Ca has 80,946 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Papp L Roy has 89,142 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Ltd Llc (Trc) holds 22,145 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Jones Lllp accumulated 0.01% or 109,593 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 86,884 shares. National Bank invested in 6,079 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 411,099 shares. Guggenheim Lc has invested 0.01% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). State Teachers Retirement System has 333,705 shares. American has 1.54% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 822,933 shares. Df Dent And invested in 2.73 million shares or 2.19% of the stock.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98B and $473.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 21,602 shares to 76,856 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Computer Programs & Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 27,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 1 insider sale for $828,403 activity. 7,000 shares were sold by Springer Jon, worth $268,122 on Monday, February 11. DOWNES SEAN P bought 10,000 shares worth $285,034. Wilcox Frank bought 700 shares worth $22,537.