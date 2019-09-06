As Trimble Navigation Limited (TRMB) Stock Value Rose, Holder Oakbrook Investments Trimmed Position by $320,000; Veritas Asset Management Llp Has Lifted Its Holding in Comcast New (CMCSA) as Share Price Declined

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in Trimble Navigation Limited (TRMB) by 31.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The institutional investor held 17,500 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $707,000, down from 25,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Trimble Navigation Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $37.89. About 755,730 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 16/05/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – ON MAY 15, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Correct: Trimble 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 20/03/2018 – Trimble Solutions India Appoints Harsh Pareek as Regional Sales Director, India and SAARC; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE – DEAL TO BE FUNDED THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW INDEBTEDNESS; 23/04/2018 – Trimble and Kobelco Announce Trimble Ready Option for Select Kobelco Excavator Models; 15/05/2018 – Trimble Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE-EXPECTS DEAL TO BE SLIGHTLY DILUTIVE TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE IN 2019 DUE TO ESTIMATED INTEREST EXPENSE, ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME IN 2020; 20/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – ACQUIRED ASSETS OF WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA-BASED FABSUITE, LLC; 31/05/2018 – HarvestMark and iFood Partner to Offer a Comprehensive Food Safety, Traceability and Quality Management Platform; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE: VIEWPOINT TO CONTRIBUTE $200M OF NON-GAAP REV. IN 2019

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp bought 305,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 19.65 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $785.55M, up from 19.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $46.41. About 22.08 million shares traded or 24.35% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Activist Hohn signals backing for a cash bid by Comcast for Fox; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Comcast’s A3 Debt Ratings On Review For Downgrade; 26/04/2018 – TCI IS SAID TO EXIT COMCAST, DOESN’T PLAN TO BE ACTIVIST ON FOX; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 18/03/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: @marcorubio tells @MeetThePress’ @ChuckTodd that #McCabe “should’ve been allowed to finish through the; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS PROVIDES UPDATE ON WORKPLACE INVESTIGATION; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: EXPECT 25-DAY PHASE 1 ANTITRUST REVIEW FOR SKY; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMCAST MEDIA 360 WILL FORM FOUNDATION OF NEW DIVISION; 25/04/2018 – Comcast has been shifting focus to its high-speed internet and filmmaking businesses as cord-cutting continues to weigh on its legacy cable division; 05/03/2018 – FRIES: COMCAST SKY BID MORE ABOUT CONTENT THAN DISTRIBUTION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk owns 0.57% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 3.82 million shares. Alps Advsrs Incorporated reported 50,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ironwood Counsel Limited Liability Corp reported 0.81% stake. Doliver LP owns 51,707 shares. Moreover, Artisan Prtnrs Ltd Partnership has 0.16% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Loomis Sayles And Communication LP invested in 82,572 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc owns 4,632 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 3.25M are held by Zimmer L P. Fincl Counselors, Missouri-based fund reported 36,540 shares. Bain Equity Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 614,477 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Llc reported 0.45% stake. Proffitt & Goodson Incorporated, a Tennessee-based fund reported 65 shares. Calamos Limited Liability Corp reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Tcw Gp has 1.52% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 3.96 million shares. Rech & Management Communications accumulated 1,346 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) by 12,460 shares to 28,620 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,926 shares, and has risen its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold TRMB shares while 105 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 220.63 million shares or 0.44% more from 219.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Finance Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Voya Investment Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). 2.73 million are owned by Df Dent And Co. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Utd Capital Finance Advisers Ltd Liability Company reported 0.02% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 58,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Tru Com holds 4,350 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Wendell David Associates, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 13,835 shares. Michigan-based Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Saturna Corp owns 1.85% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 1.57 million shares. Lpl Limited Liability reported 9,740 shares stake. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 37,563 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kennedy has 0.08% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Raymond James Associate accumulated 41,914 shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Com reported 33,000 shares.