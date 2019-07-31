As Trimble Com (TRMB) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Essex Investment Management Co Has Decreased Its Holding; As Danaher (DHR) Share Value Rose, Hallmark Capital Management Upped Its Stake

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 265.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 6,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,307 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, up from 2,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $142.7. About 2.00M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 13/03/2018 – Tektronix Speeds Debug for 400G PAM4 Designs; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update on 1Q 2018 Fincl Performance; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Adj EPS 99c; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Net $566.6M; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Strong Start to 2018 in Core Revenue, Margin; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update On First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER APPROACHED GE ABOUT DEAL FOR GE’S LIFE-SCIENCES UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 14/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Had Forecast 1Q Adjusted EPS 90c-93c; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Trimble Inc Com (TRMB) by 34.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 8,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,884 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $601,000, down from 22,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Trimble Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $44.44. About 846,376 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 15.86% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 08/05/2018 – Trimble Adds Crop Health lmagery and Works Orders to its Agriculture Software; 18/04/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Abbott, Exits Trimble; 23/05/2018 – FTC: 20181171: Trimble Inc.; Bain Capital Fund XI, L.P; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE – DEAL TO BE FUNDED THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW INDEBTEDNESS; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT TO CREATE INDUSTRY’S MOST COMPLETE; 23/04/2018 – Trimble Sees Deal Adding to 2020 Non-GAAP Earnings; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – EXPECTS VIEWPOINT TO CONTRIBUTE APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN OF NON-GAAP REVENUE IN 2019 WITH OPERATING CASH FLOW OF GREATER THAN $50 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Trimble Solutions India Appoints Harsh Pareek as Regional Sales Director, India and SAARC; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR: Trimble Outlook Reflects Sizable Debt-Funded Acquisition and Initial Pro Forma Leverage That Is High for the Rating; 08/05/2018 – Trimble Adds Crop Health Imagery and Works Orders to its Agriculture Software

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold TRMB shares while 105 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 220.63 million shares or 0.44% more from 219.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 18,300 shares. Pathstone Family Office Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Agf Investments America has 3.16% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 219,942 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.13% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Synovus Fin Corp holds 1,139 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 132,334 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Grp Limited Com reported 7,400 shares stake. Glenmede Trust Com Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 594,400 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Life Insur has 0.18% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 32,870 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc invested in 1.60M shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 286,175 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement reported 180,602 shares. Voya Investment Limited Company stated it has 161,281 shares. Nordea Invest Management stated it has 709,838 shares.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $676.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 55,014 shares to 56,448 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seabridge Gold Inc Com (NYSE:SA) by 27,133 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,066 shares, and has risen its stake in Pluralsight Inc Com Cl A.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $18.16 million activity. 13,573 shares were sold by FOSBURGH BRYN, worth $526,893. $3.23 million worth of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) was sold by JOHANSSON ULF J.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74M and $916.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Financial Select Sector Spdr E (XLF) by 14,691 shares to 19,383 shares, valued at $498,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdw Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) by 9,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,258 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).