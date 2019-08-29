As Trimas (TRS) Market Value Declined, Gsa Capital Partners Llp Boosted Holding by $677,580; 3M Co (MMM) Holder Taurus Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $350,037

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Trimas Corp (TRS) by 224.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 22,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.01% . The hedge fund held 32,649 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $987,000, up from 10,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Trimas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $29.2. About 41,219 shares traded. TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) has risen 3.95% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.95% the S&P500. Some Historical TRS News: 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS CORP TRS.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.60 TO $1.75; 15/03/2018 TriMas Aerospace Receives Supplier Award From Airbus; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – TriMas 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS CORP – EXPECTS 2018 ORGANIC SALES WILL INCREASE ABOUT 3% COMPARED TO 2017; 26/04/2018 – TriMas 1Q Net $24.3M; 26/04/2018 – TriMas Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 26/04/2018 – TriMas Sees 2018 EPS $1.60-EPS $1.75; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS CORP – REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR OUTLOOK PROVIDED IN FEBRUARY; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.60 TO $1.75, EST. $1.67

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 1,691 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 78,358 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.28 million, down from 80,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $160.26. About 1.62M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q EPS 98C; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 15/03/2018 – 3M and Nobel Media Bring Prestigious Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative to Minnesota; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 09/03/2018 – UK JAN GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -2.5 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES +0.5 PCT 3M/3M

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.47 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50M and $715.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 13,025 shares to 235,270 shares, valued at $23.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5,299 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,795 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

