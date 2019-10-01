As Trico Bancshares (TCBK) Stock Value Declined, Holder Stieven Capital Advisors LP Lowered Its Stake; Mackenzie Financial Has Upped Its Stake in Kennedy (KW) by $3.74 Million as Stock Declined

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 186,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 3.83M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.72M, up from 3.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $21.39. About 265,474 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.47% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 06/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 02/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KENNEDY WILSON SELLS $422 MILLION MULTIFAMILY PORTFOLIO; 02/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON 1Q REV. $190.7M, EST. $184.0M; 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – ASSET SALES GENERATED CASH PROCEEDS OF $223 MLN FOR KENNEDY WILSON; 22/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 7); 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO,PARTNERS ARE UNDER BINDING CONTRACTS TO BUY PROPERTIES ,DEVELOPMENT SITES IN WESTERN U.S. AND IRELAND FOR $224 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson: Buyback to Be Funded Primarily From Non-Core Asset Sales

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Trico Bancshares (TCBK) by 85.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 188,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.84% . The hedge fund held 31,321 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18M, down from 219,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Trico Bancshares for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $35.34. About 28,554 shares traded. TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) has declined 2.43% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBK News: 22/03/2018 – MAGNEGAS TO BUY TRICO WELDING SUPPLIES, IN N CA; 22/03/2018 – MagneGas, Trico Expect to Close Transaction Within 3-5 Business Days; 04/04/2018 – MagneGas Completes Acquisition Of Trico Welding Supply; 04/04/2018 – MAGNEGAS COMPLETES PURCHASE OF TRICO WELDING SUPPLY; 22/03/2018 MagneGas To Acquire Trico Welding Supplies, Inc. In Northern California; 22/03/2018 – MAGNEGAS TO BUY TRICO WELDING SUPPLIES, IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $38.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 232,825 shares to 197,661 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Albany Intl Corp (NYSE:AIN) by 53,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,511 shares, and cut its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB).

More notable recent Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Kennedy Wilson Sells 260-Unit Bay Village Apartments in Vallejo, California – Business Wire” on November 30, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Aurora Cannabis’ Partnering Strategy Brilliant or Boneheaded? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Kennedy Wilson to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Closer Look At American States Water Company’s (NYSE:AWR) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EV Company News For The Month Of August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.60, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 20 investors sold KW shares while 58 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 112.30 million shares or 0.84% less from 113.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Whittier Tru Com reported 0% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Macquarie Group Inc Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 56,900 shares. 8,107 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. 178,263 are held by Seabridge Invest Limited Company. Susquehanna Intl Group Inc Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 39,878 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Deutsche Bankshares Ag owns 218,695 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 63,350 shares. Real Mngmt Ser Limited Liability Corporation invested in 388,600 shares. Franklin Resources invested 0% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Schroder Mgmt Grp holds 0.02% or 931,224 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Com reported 13,278 shares stake. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited holds 0% or 51,311 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $537,450 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold TCBK shares while 33 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 18.14 million shares or 0.26% more from 18.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Fincl Ltd reported 11,578 shares. 126,910 are owned by Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp. Rmb Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 122,202 shares. 6,400 are held by Macquarie Grp Ltd. 1.17M were accumulated by Manufacturers Life The. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) for 158,200 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0.02% invested in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) for 14,247 shares. Moreover, has 0% invested in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK). Invesco Ltd holds 22,808 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 174,061 shares. Raymond James And Assocs accumulated 0% or 27,293 shares. Dimensional Fund LP invested in 0.02% or 1.40 million shares. Northern Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) for 631,654 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK).

More notable recent TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “TriCo Bancshares Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer – Business Wire” published on August 13, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Tri Counties Bank Announces the Acquisition of Three Branches – Business Wire” on October 28, 2015. More interesting news about TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors React To TriCo Bancshares’s (NASDAQ:TCBK) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Worth Buying TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) For Its 2.0% Dividend Yield? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20M and $559.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 68,074 shares to 449,874 shares, valued at $7.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 37.74% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.53 per share. TCBK’s profit will be $22.27M for 12.10 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by TriCo Bancshares for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.