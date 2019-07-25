As Trico Bancshares (TCBK) Stock Rose, Walthausen & Company Trimmed Its Stake; Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Has Lifted Its Zendesk (ZEN) Holding by $12.43 Million

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Trico Bancshares (TCBK) by 29.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 60,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 141,714 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 million, down from 202,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Trico Bancshares for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $37.56. About 26,817 shares traded. TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) has risen 5.46% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBK News: 04/04/2018 – MAGNEGAS COMPLETES PURCHASE OF TRICO WELDING SUPPLY; 22/03/2018 – MagneGas, Trico Expect to Close Transaction Within 3-5 Business Days; 22/03/2018 MagneGas To Acquire Trico Welding Supplies, Inc. In Northern California; 22/03/2018 – MAGNEGAS TO BUY TRICO WELDING SUPPLIES, IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 22/03/2018 – MAGNEGAS TO BUY TRICO WELDING SUPPLIES, IN N CA; 04/04/2018 – MagneGas Completes Acquisition Of Trico Welding Supply

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 148,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.33M, up from 985,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $93.87. About 1.03 million shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M; 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2018 Rev $565M-$572M; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 03/04/2018 – ZENDESK SAYS IT SURPASSES $500M ANNUAL REV. RUN RATE

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07B and $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 163,807 shares to 408,477 shares, valued at $51.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

