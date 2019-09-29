As Tri Contl (TY) Stock Value Were Volatile, Shareholder 1607 Capital Partners Lowered Stake by $3.47 Million; Springowl Associates Stake in Visteon (VC) Boosted by $609,000 as Market Value Rose

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 80.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 23,571 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, up from 13,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $81.04. About 320,494 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable; 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED TO $20.1 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Visteon’s SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller Wins Automotive News PACE Award; 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 24/04/2018 – Visteon to Provide SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller to Geely Auto for Pure Electric Platform; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tri Contl Corp (TY) by 66.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc sold 133,306 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 67,304 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.82 million, down from 200,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tri Contl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.15. About 56,111 shares traded or 17.51% up from the average. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold VC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.46 million shares or 4.29% more from 31.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 152,358 shares. Raymond James & Associates owns 9,855 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California Employees Retirement System holds 58,394 shares. Moreover, Blackrock Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 3.20 million shares. Ing Groep Nv invested 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.01% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). First Eagle Inv Mngmt Lc holds 0.05% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) or 270,954 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 20,710 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has 6,548 shares. Axa holds 6,700 shares. Federated Pa holds 0.01% or 103,228 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 7,492 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 19,188 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 76 are owned by Meeder Asset Mngmt. Deutsche State Bank Ag invested in 44,899 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $302,860 activity. Shares for $195,020 were bought by MANZO ROBERT.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brandywinegbl Glbal Inm Oprt by 39,003 shares to 543,742 shares, valued at $6.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mfs Invt Grade Mun Tr (NYSE:CXH) by 36,701 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,697 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Munihldngs Qlty Ii (MUE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 9 investors sold TY shares while 16 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 3.85 million shares or 2.62% less from 3.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory Inc reported 0.01% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Advisory Serv Ntwk Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Moreover, First Republic Mgmt has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 8,308 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 6.68% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Janney Montgomery Scott holds 0.01% or 43,563 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Comml Bank reported 0% stake. M&R Capital Management, a New York-based fund reported 740 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 157,000 shares. California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Wade G W & Inc has 0.02% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 7,521 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Amer Asset Incorporated invested 0.26% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Raymond James Assocs, a Florida-based fund reported 268,372 shares. Howe & Rusling, New York-based fund reported 682 shares.