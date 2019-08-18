As Tri Contl (TY) Shares Were Volatile, Holder 1607 Capital Partners Trimmed Holding; As Merck & Co (MRK) Shares Rose, Middleton & Co Lowered by $501,735 Its Holding

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 6,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 165,400 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.76M, down from 171,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $85.06. About 8.74M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Hands”; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Adds Merck & Co, Exits Zimmer Biomet; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO SHOWED STAT SIG BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL; 03/05/2018 – Merck Provides Update on KEYNOTE-407 Trial; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO DEMONSTRATES SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…; 22/05/2018 – Two more die of Ebola in Congo; seven new cases confirmed; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS CONTINUES TO EXPECT FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 A MODERATE ORGANIC NET SALES INCREASE OF BETWEEN 3% AND 5% OVER THE PREVIOUS YEAR; 20/03/2018 – Roche: Tecentriq, Chemotherapy to Treat a Type of Advanced Lung Cancer

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tri Contl Corp (TY) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc sold 89,118 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 200,610 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, down from 289,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tri Contl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $26.39. About 40,763 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mfs Inter Income Tr (NYSE:MIN) by 569,300 shares to 11.09 million shares, valued at $42.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust Mortgage Incm Fd (NYSE:FMY) by 28,823 shares in the quarter, for a total of 555,585 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Georgia Qlty Mun Inc (NKG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

