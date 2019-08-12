As Tri Continental (TY) Stock Were Volatile, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Trimmed Stake by $484,328; Independent Franchise Partners Llp Increases Holding in News New (NWSA)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76M, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $26.67. About 41,781 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in News Corp New (NWSA) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 4.77 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% . The institutional investor held 29.82M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $370.96M, up from 25.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in News Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.14% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $13.7. About 4.97M shares traded or 54.73% up from the average. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 11.97% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 10/05/2018 – News Corp chief wants governments to review tech algorithms; 06/03/2018 – TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD TLS.AX – NEWS CORP WILL CONSOLIDATE COMBINED ENTITY INTO ITS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS; 31/05/2018 – Looking Elsewhere: External Searches in California’s Hottest Markets More than Double the U.S. Average; 06/03/2018 – TELSTRA CORPORATION – NEWS CORP WILL APPOINT FOUR DIRECTORS TO COMBINED ENTITY’S BOARD AND SENIOR EXECUTIVES, AND TELSTRA WILL APPOINT TWO DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – Realtor.com® and Veterans United Home Loans Kick Off Independence Day Homebuyer Giveaway for Military Service Members and Vete; 10/04/2018 – HarperCollins Publishers Acquires World Rights for Six New Books from #1 New York Times Bestselling Author Daniel Silva; 13/03/2018 – Digital Sports Media Firm Dugout Acquires Majority Stake in ballball From News Corp; 10/05/2018 – NEWS CORP SAYS FOXTEL-FOX SPORTS AUSTRALIA CONSOLIDATION EXPECTED TO MAKE CIRCULATION & SUBSCRIPTION REV BIGGEST REV STREAM FOR FIRST TIME – CONF CALL; 10/05/2018 – NEWS CORP – QTRLY BOOK PUBLISHING REVENUE $398 MLN VS $374 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 10/04/2018 – News Corp’s HarperCollins Acquires Rights for Six New Books From Silva

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $8.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 63,578 shares to 6.92 million shares, valued at $816.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 82,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.63M shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45M and $214.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 1,177 shares to 152,289 shares, valued at $43.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Asset stated it has 13,743 shares. 78 were reported by Cls Lc. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com holds 100 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 100 shares. St James Investment Commerce Ltd Liability Co has 11,205 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn has 289,591 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James Financial Services Inc stated it has 396,331 shares. 1832 Asset Lp reported 75,000 shares. Creative Planning owns 37,322 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtn reported 15,566 shares. Oppenheimer & Company reported 8,054 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Regions Fincl accumulated 0% or 4,654 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 240,417 shares. The Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Us National Bank De holds 0% or 2,211 shares in its portfolio.