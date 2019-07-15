As Tri Continental (TY) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Stake; Harsco (HSC) Share Price Rose While Rothschild Asset Management Raised Its Stake

Rothschild Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Harsco Corp (HSC) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc bought 48,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.35M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.14M, up from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Harsco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $24.88. About 239,089 shares traded. Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has risen 15.53% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical HSC News: 02/05/2018 – HARSCO 1Q REV. $408M, EST. $391.0M (2 EST.); 02/05/2018 – Harsco 1Q EPS 21c; 02/05/2018 – Harsco Corporation Announces $75 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 02/05/2018 – Harsco: Sees 2018 GAAP and Adjusted Diluted EPS From Continuing Ops $1.11-$1.24; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 30C TO 35C, EST. 28C (2 EST.); 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Harsco May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Harsco Announces Results of 63rd Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C, EST. 19C; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO CORP – DEAL FOR £45 MLN; 21/05/2018 – HARSCO RENEWS,EXTENDS LOGISTICS-PACKAGING PACT W/ARCELORMITTAL

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76M, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.47. About 18,974 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has risen 1.53% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold HSC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 67.18 million shares or 1.57% more from 66.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 52,715 shares in its portfolio. Smith Asset Management Group Inc Limited Partnership has 28,302 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Heartland Advsr Incorporated invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Gemmer Asset Limited Com reported 117 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dupont reported 53,889 shares stake. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated stated it has 12,400 shares. Bridgeway holds 0.01% or 28,200 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 143,993 shares. Paragon Mgmt has invested 0% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Guggenheim Ltd Liability Co reported 10,424 shares. Dana Invest Advsrs Incorporated invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Com reported 818,049 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northern Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC).

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79 billion and $9.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS) by 82,987 shares to 544,627 shares, valued at $62.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 27,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 299,391 shares, and cut its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl Corp stated it has 0.01% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). First Republic Inv reported 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). M&T National Bank & Trust Corp holds 8,845 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies Lc accumulated 519 shares. Dubuque Bank & stated it has 1.22% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Qci Asset Inc holds 3,753 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cohen Steers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Ameritas Invest Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). M&R Cap Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Oppenheimer And invested in 8,054 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 428,975 shares. Asset Mgmt has 0.27% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corp holds 24,769 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Regions Fincl reported 4,654 shares stake. Moreover, Walleye Trading Ltd Co has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 10,318 shares.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45M and $214.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 1,177 shares to 152,289 shares, valued at $43.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.