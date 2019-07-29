As Tri Continental (TY) Stock Rose, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Decreased by $484,328 Its Position; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Strategic Advisors Raised Position

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76M, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $27.57. About 2,957 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has risen 1.53% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500.

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 3,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,930 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, up from 43,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $373.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $116.75. About 2.21 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS BEEN OUTPACING INDUSTRY ON CONSUMER DEPOSIT GROWTH WHILE ATTRACTING SIGNIFICANT NET NEW MONEY AND GROWING CLIENT INVESTMENT ASSETS; 23/04/2018 – JP Morgan, VTB to lead international listing of Kazakhtelecom; 21/03/2018 – ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC ALTR.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $25; RATING NEUTRAL; 17/04/2018 – China Rebalancing Doesn’t Mean Investment Ends, Says JPM’s Ramakrishnan (Video); 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 10/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC KPTI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 18/04/2018 – Juniper Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK NOTES LINKED TO JPMORGAN THRESHOLD PRICE $128.73; 19/04/2018 – Cerberus appoints ex-JPMorgan COO as president

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 9,381 shares to 27,319 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,000 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Broad Market (SCHB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price Incorporated holds 4,286 shares. Sfmg Ltd owns 10,084 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Old Dominion Mgmt invested in 28,934 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Argent Tru Communications holds 2.08% or 196,654 shares. First Merchants Corporation holds 2.37% or 144,809 shares in its portfolio. Coe Lc stated it has 24,993 shares. Wallace Management has 2,606 shares. 1,045 were reported by Qv Inc. Hendley & reported 70,047 shares or 3.63% of all its holdings. Maverick Ltd holds 0.18% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 133,570 shares. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Com reported 39,054 shares or 3.06% of all its holdings. Milestone invested in 10,639 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Proffitt And Goodson holds 0.25% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 9,644 shares. Moreover, Boyar Asset Inc has 5.03% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 66,112 shares. Swift Run Ltd Liability Company holds 0.22% or 2,315 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. CROWN JAMES S had bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950 on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs invested in 15,566 shares. M&T National Bank invested in 8,845 shares. Cornerstone Advisors reported 823 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1607 Capital Partners Ltd Liability Com reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Moreover, Oppenheimer & Company Inc has 0.01% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 8,054 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Cohen And Steers Inc holds 26,892 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blue Bell Private Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 561,309 shares. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 7,946 shares. Landscape Capital Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.19% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Moreover, Heritage Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 22,735 shares. Bank Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Wells Fargo And Mn has 289,591 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

