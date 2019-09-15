As Tri Continental (TY) Stock Price Were Volatile, Shareholder Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Trimmed Position; As Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Rose, Oakbrook Investments Raised Its Stake by $1.90 Million

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 4.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 24,621 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 536,688 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.47 million, down from 561,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.45. About 26,997 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since September 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 5,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 12,675 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.10M, up from 6,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $363.68. About 688,037 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 28/03/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP.: POLAND IN PACT TO BUY NORTHROP; 16/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Presenting at Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT REFLECT THE PENDING ORBITAL ATK DEAL; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 06/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $419 FROM $400; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Northrop Grumman ‘A-2’ Short-Term Rating; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $27.11 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests – source [23:08 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 28/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Poland Is First International Partner Country to Purchase the IBCS

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64B and $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 4,420 shares to 4,050 shares, valued at $542,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) by 9,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,025 shares, and cut its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

More important recent Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Tyson Foods Gained 17% in August – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “Tri-Continental Corporation Declares Third Quarter Distribution – Business Wire”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tri-Continental declares $0.2602 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tri-Continental declares $0.265 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

