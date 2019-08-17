As Tri Continental (TY) Stock Price Were Volatile, Holder Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $484,328; As Wal (WMT) Valuation Rose, Hugh Johnson Advisors Increased Its Stake

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 5,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 37,314 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, up from 32,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $112.99. About 10.96M shares traded or 84.33% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 14/05/2018 – Walmart: After Flipkart Deal Closes, Walmart, Flipkart, Certain Minority Shareholders Plan to Enter Into Agreement –SEC Filing; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Walmart at ‘AA’/’F1+’; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – NASPERS LTD NPNJn.J – ANNOUNCES DISPOSAL OF ITS ENTIRE 11.18% STAKE IN FLIPKART TO US-BASED RETAILER WALMART FOR US$2.2BN; 01/04/2018 – Hospitals Fear Competitive Threat From Potential Walmart-Humana Deal; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – KRISH IYER, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF WALMART INDIA, WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD THAT PART OF BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – Economic Times: Walmart may rope in Google’s parent company Alphabet for writing its Flipkart script; 15/03/2018 – Blue Apron plans to sell meal kits in stores in 2018; 17/05/2018 – WALMART’S WMT.N ASDA SAYS GROSS PROFIT RATE DECREASED VERSUS LAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 – Walmart: Meals Will Also Be Available via Online Grocery Pickup

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76 million, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $26.39. About 40,763 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT), -1.14% tries to bolster its online business – Live Trading News” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walmart Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walmart take steps on violent video games – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Chief Executive Doug McMillon said there should be a discussion about banning assault weapons in the U.S. – Live Trading News” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Walmart Analyst Bullish Ahead Of Quarterly Report, Says Tariff Impact ‘Seems Manageable’ – Benzinga” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten Gru owns 3,780 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 19,266 are owned by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited reported 80,843 shares stake. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd has 0.17% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 2.51 million shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited reported 0% stake. Df Dent & has invested 0.01% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Fort Washington Invest Advisors Incorporated Oh invested 0.06% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 1,085 are held by Perkins Coie Tru. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia owns 753,222 shares. C M Bidwell And Associate Limited holds 0.03% or 345 shares. The New York-based Shufro Rose & has invested 0.04% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Community State Bank Na stated it has 0.77% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Sandy Spring Fincl Bank holds 66,411 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Gould Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Ca holds 6,643 shares. Sumitomo Life reported 45,501 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $324.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 28,905 shares to 78,454 shares, valued at $6.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,342 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited owns 428,975 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Advisory Service Network Limited Liability holds 328 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 100 were reported by First Hawaiian National Bank. Brown Advisory reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. St James Inv Company Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 11,205 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0.05% or 6,204 shares. M&T National Bank has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Tru Department Mb State Bank N A holds 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 40 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners owns 0.02% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 15,566 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Cwm Ltd has 935 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Heritage Wealth Advsrs has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 22,735 shares. 47,733 were reported by Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Co. Raymond James Finance Svcs Advsr Inc holds 0.04% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) or 396,331 shares.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45 million and $214.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHX) by 4,586 shares to 277,478 shares, valued at $18.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Global stocks downgraded by Morgan Stanley as growth slows – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tri-Continental declares $0.24 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on March 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tri-Continental declares $0.265 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Liberty Braves Group (BATRA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AU Optronics Corp. (AUO) CEO Paul Peng on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.