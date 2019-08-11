As Tri Continental (TY) Stock Price Were Volatile, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Trimmed Its Holding by $484,328; Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Affinity Investment Advisors Decreased Position

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 10.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 18,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 159,169 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58M, down from 178,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 6.69 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/04/2018 – CVS Launches Program Aimed At Tackling High Cost Of Medication — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-CVS MinuteClinics hires new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna – CNBC; 06/03/2018 – CVS Supersize $44B Bond for Aetna Deal Gets Triple Orders — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – New GSK shingles vaccine off to strong start in key U.S. market; 17/04/2018 – AETNA – GIVEN PENDING DEAL WITH CVS HEALTH, CO WILL NOT HOST CONF CALL IN CONJUNCTION WITH EARNINGS RELEASE & DOES NOT EXPECT TO DO SO FOR FUTURE QTRS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.59-Adj EPS $1.64; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as Pres of CVS Caremark; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Edwards Life, Exits CVS; 03/05/2018 – The Justice Department will also review CVS Health’s bid for Aetna

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76 million, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $26.67. About 41,781 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurant Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.24% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 11,036 shares. Cheviot Value Management Lc holds 0.88% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 33,575 shares. Systematic Finance LP reported 0.11% stake. Westpac Bk holds 0% or 366,599 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Sumitomo Life Company has 0.21% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Sol Cap Mngmt holds 0.31% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 20,782 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.79% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Mai holds 107,113 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Brandes Ptnrs LP holds 752,361 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Mathes Company reported 14,250 shares stake. Amp Cap Investors Limited holds 0.16% or 537,124 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.14% or 118,189 shares in its portfolio. Cubic Asset Management Ltd Com reported 87,045 shares or 1.39% of all its holdings. Tekla Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 506,364 shares.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Activision, CVS, Disney, Kraft Heinz, Uber and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Start Comparing CVS Stock to UnitedHealth – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Rock-Solid Reasons Why CVS Health Is the Best Pharmacy Stock on the Market – Nasdaq” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why CVS Health Stock Lost 17% Through the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Thursdayâ€™s Vital Data: CVS Health, Disney and Bank of America – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. 2,000 shares valued at $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of stock or 9,600 shares. On Monday, March 11 the insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45M and $214.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 1,177 shares to 152,289 shares, valued at $43.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Intll Gru Llp holds 11,434 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas, Nebraska-based fund reported 15,566 shares. St James Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Company, a Colorado-based fund reported 13,746 shares. 15,162 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp. Blue Bell Private Wealth Lc has invested 6.9% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd, a Washington-based fund reported 58,320 shares. 47,733 were reported by Ancora Advsrs Llc. Heritage Wealth Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). National Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Cetera Advisor Net Ltd owns 39,737 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Tru Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Hudock Group Ltd Liability owns 1,507 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1 shares. Regions Fincl Corp reported 4,654 shares.

More notable recent Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tri-Continental declares $0.265 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “‘Blink of an Eye’ Races into Select Movie Theaters Nationwide September 12 Only – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Tri-Continental Corporation Declares First Quarter Distribution – Business Wire” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Texas Pacific Land Trust Appoints Sameer Parasnis as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer – Business Wire” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Liberty Braves Group (BATRA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.