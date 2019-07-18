As Tri Continental (TY) Shares Rose, Shareholder Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Lowered by $484,328 Its Stake; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Harvest Management Upped Its Stake by $555,111

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 5,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 45,001 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $141.63. About 7.27M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International; 30/05/2018 – ASICS and Disney Team Up to Get Families Moving; 20/03/2018 – Making Broadway History in Pants: Behind the Modern Approach to Costume Design for Disney’s ‘Frozen’; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76 million, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.44. About 23,313 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has risen 1.53% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45 million and $214.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHX) by 4,586 shares to 277,478 shares, valued at $18.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsrs Ltd owns 25,686 shares for 0% of their portfolio. M&T State Bank Corporation stated it has 8,845 shares or 0% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 1,700 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Limited Liability Co holds 6.9% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) or 561,309 shares. Koshinski Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). St James Invest Lc accumulated 11,205 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Regions Financial invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Bulldog Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.81% or 69,686 shares. M&R Mngmt accumulated 0% or 738 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated owns 823 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman, a New York-based fund reported 100 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fin Service Group Inc has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). 37,322 are owned by Creative Planning. Qci Asset Mgmt Inc Ny has 3,753 shares. Dubuque Natl Bank Trust, Iowa-based fund reported 287,538 shares.

