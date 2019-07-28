As Tri Continental (TY) Shares Rose, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Trimmed by $484,328 Its Stake; Telus (TU) Market Valuation Rose While Toron Capital Markets Lowered Stake by $399,193

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76 million, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $27.54. About 31,211 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has risen 1.53% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500.

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 0.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 10,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.49 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.22M, down from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $36.06. About 338,478 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has risen 2.58% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.85% the S&P500.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 3,592 shares to 97,597 shares, valued at $17.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 31,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.59M shares, and has risen its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV).

Analysts await TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.54 per share. TU’s profit will be $318.53 million for 17.01 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by TELUS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.36% negative EPS growth.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45 million and $214.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 1,177 shares to 152,289 shares, valued at $43.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 15,162 shares or 0% of the stock. Wesbanco Fincl Bank reported 9,093 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 428,975 shares. Moreover, Cetera Advisor Lc has 0.03% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Dubuque Bank & Trust & Communication holds 1.22% or 287,538 shares. Raymond James And holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 282,822 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 14,180 shares. Moreover, Bancshares Of America De has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Ameritas Investment Prtn accumulated 15,566 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Mngmt Llc accumulated 561,309 shares. Bulldog Limited Liability invested in 69,686 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). 2,211 are held by Us Bank & Trust De. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Il accumulated 8,662 shares. First Republic stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY).