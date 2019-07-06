As Tri Continental (TY) Shares Rose, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Cut Stake; Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) Holder Luminus Management Has Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Rose

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76M, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47 billion market cap company. It closed at $27.33 lastly. It is down 1.53% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500.

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) by 45.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 581,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 686,847 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.00 million, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $93.94. About 238,975 shares traded. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has declined 2.72% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Adj EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Net $169M; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q EPS $2.30; 19/04/2018 – DJ Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RS); 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM – MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR AEROSPACE AS BUILD RATES AND BACKLOG FOR ORDERS OF COMMERCIAL PLANES CONTINUES TO IMPROVE; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – NON-RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION DEMAND, INCLUDING INFRASTRUCTURE, CONTINUES TO STEADILY IMPROVE; 05/03/2018 – Dir Sharkey III Gifts 500 Of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 17,627 shares to 302,407 shares, valued at $40.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 182,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 279,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (Call) (NYSE:CVE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold RS shares while 118 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 53.45 million shares or 4.77% less from 56.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Gru reported 12,182 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability stated it has 0.05% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Boston Private Wealth Lc stated it has 6,832 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 174,207 are owned by Mackenzie Financial Corporation. 52,817 are owned by Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 39,082 shares stake. Paradigm Asset Limited Liability Co reported 7,000 shares. Moreover, Prudential Public Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 242,300 shares. Michigan-based Northpointe Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.38% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Heartland Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 3,177 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 38,476 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 3,350 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Co, Illinois-based fund reported 183,817 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Lc accumulated 0.01% or 500 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 22,491 shares.

Analysts await Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.64 EPS, down 14.84% or $0.46 from last year’s $3.1 per share. RS’s profit will be $177.50M for 8.90 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.80 actual EPS reported by Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.71% negative EPS growth.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45 million and $214.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) by 15,124 shares to 711,838 shares, valued at $23.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.