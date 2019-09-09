As Tri Continental (TY) Share Value Were Volatile, Holder Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $484,328; Piedmont Investment Advisors Position in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Has Trimmed as Share Price Rose

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) by 30.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 10,087 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76M, down from 14,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $505.26. About 625,213 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76 million, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $26.93. About 77,360 shares traded or 63.89% up from the average. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since September 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent has 0.04% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Penobscot Inv Mngmt Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 475 shares. 4,557 are owned by Shaker Invs Oh. Lafleur And Godfrey Limited holds 1,695 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation has 993 shares. The Illinois-based Prudential Public Ltd has invested 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Norris Perne And French Llp Mi owns 1,175 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Com Il holds 3,528 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Company owns 0.13% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 3,686 shares. Leavell Invest owns 600 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Invesco reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Fort Lp owns 143 shares. Fil holds 0.05% or 52,838 shares. Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Oppenheimer & reported 9,446 shares stake.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.65 million activity.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paccar Inc Com (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 11,268 shares to 91,498 shares, valued at $6.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Core S&P Scp Etf (IJR) by 17,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $273.69 million for 53.52 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) or 58,320 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Communications stated it has 100 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel has 0.01% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 240,417 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 935 shares. Regions Fin accumulated 4,654 shares. Bancorp Of America Corp De accumulated 183,685 shares. M&R Capital Inc reported 738 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Group Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Creative Planning owns 37,322 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blue Bell Private Wealth Mgmt Llc stated it has 6.9% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Heritage Wealth invested 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il reported 8,662 shares. Cornerstone Incorporated invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co invested in 0% or 2,031 shares.