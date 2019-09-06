As Tri Continental (TY) Share Value Were Volatile, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Cut Its Position; As Nucor (NUE) Stock Value Declined, Petroleum & Resources Has Boosted by $3.01 Million Its Holding

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased its stake in Nucor Corporation (NUE) by 134.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp bought 51,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 90,500 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28 million, up from 38,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Nucor Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $50.16. About 1.31M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 17/04/2018 – NUCOR EVP JIM DARSEY TO RETIRE; CRAIG FELDMAN TO BE PROMOTED; 11/05/2018 – Nucor: Evaluating Building More Galvanizing Lines at Other Sheet Mills; 12/03/2018 – Nucor to Build Rebar Micro Mill in Florida; 20/03/2018 – Nucor Employees Credit Union Selects OMNICOMMANDER For Website Design and Hosting; 17/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF RAW MATERIALS, JAMES R. DARSEY, PLANS TO RETIRE ON JUNE 9, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q EPS $1.10; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR: TARIFF EXEMPTION EXTENSION EXTENDS CLIENT UNCERTAINTY; 19/04/2018 – Nucor quarterly revenue rises 15.6 pct; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO: QUOTAS OR TARIFFS WILL BE DETERMINED BY NAFTA TALKS; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR: RETROACTIVE TARIFFS, QUOTAS WILL CREATE MORE CONFUSION

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76 million, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $26.93. About 76,928 shares traded or 65.71% up from the average. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “2 Loyal Payers Announce Quarterly Dividends – GuruFocus.com” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nucor’s Long-Term Value – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Nucor Corporation (NUE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Infrastructure Stocks to Watch Right Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Petroleum & Resources Corp, which manages about $590.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 25,700 shares to 38,701 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cf Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 42,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,200 shares, and cut its stake in Westrock Company.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Commercial Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). The New York-based Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.1% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Peapack Gladstone Fin holds 78,744 shares. First Merchants Corporation holds 0.25% or 26,505 shares in its portfolio. Asset Management One, Japan-based fund reported 188,222 shares. Northeast Investment reported 0.04% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Gulf Bankshares (Uk) Limited holds 74,324 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Perkins Coie Communications has invested 0.03% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Peninsula Asset accumulated 18,770 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Llc has 0.25% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 68,369 shares. Sigma Planning Corp reported 11,963 shares. Delphi Mgmt Incorporated Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 25,188 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 8,160 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.05% or 378,246 shares in its portfolio. Neville Rodie And Shaw has 0.08% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE).

More notable recent Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tri-Continental declares $0.265 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Supreme Nike SB Dunk Lows: 11 Things to Know About the Release – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “TyMac Electric Powers Business Success with Online Financing from OnDeck – PRNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Form 8-K TRI-CONTINENTAL CORP For: Sep 06 – StreetInsider.com” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tri-Continental declares $0.2602 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.