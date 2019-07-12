As Tri Continental (TY) Share Value Rose, Holder Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Lowered Its Holding; Loudon Investment Management Boosted Its Stake in Polaris Inds (PII) by $1.36 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (PII) by 360.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 52,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,944 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 14,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.26B market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $86.46. About 477,044 shares traded. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 16.95% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Buying Boat Holdings In an All-Cash Transaction Valued at an NPV) of About $805M; 18/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $119; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Execpts Transaction to Buy Boat Holdings to Close by the 3Q; 18/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Pharmacist-led Medication Review With Follow-up on Primary Care Cardiovascular Older Adult Patients. (POLARIS; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR; 20/04/2018 – DJ Polaris Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PII); 10/05/2018 – Polaris Slingshot Introduces “Club Slingshot” Owners Group; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING 4Q REV. 7.2B RUPEES; 05/04/2018 – Class Action Lawsuit Seeks To Hold Polaris Responsible For Dangerous Design; 23/05/2018 – UNITED AIR OUTFITTING JETS WITH POLARIS CABINS EVERY 10 DAYS

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76 million, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.42. About 51,748 shares traded or 7.40% up from the average. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has risen 1.53% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Southernsun Asset Mngmt Limited has 3.51% invested in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Mufg Americas, New York-based fund reported 45 shares. Goelzer Management holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 49,413 shares. 66 are owned by Cornerstone Advisors. Alphamark Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 245 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 11,910 shares. Raymond James & Assoc, a Florida-based fund reported 252,585 shares. Nomura Asset Ltd holds 0.01% or 10,502 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) stated it has 8,107 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement reported 138,912 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parkside Finance Fincl Bank Tru reported 61 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp accumulated 0.09% or 17,200 shares. Loudon Inv Limited Liability has invested 1.56% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd holds 0% or 867 shares. City stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $114.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20,310 shares to 22,839 shares, valued at $4.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 23,026 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,624 shares, and cut its stake in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 3,650 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cetera Advsr Lc reported 0.02% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Salem Invest Counselors Incorporated has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Raymond James Fincl Service Advsr reported 396,331 shares stake. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc accumulated 11,395 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tru Department Mb Financial Bank N A reported 40 shares stake. 400 are owned by Deutsche Bancorporation Ag. 1607 Capital Ptnrs Limited invested 0.29% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Raymond James & Assoc, a Florida-based fund reported 282,822 shares. St James Investment Ltd holds 11,205 shares. Cetera Advisor Llc accumulated 39,737 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 6,204 shares. Us State Bank De holds 0% or 2,211 shares. 15,162 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co. First Republic Invest Mngmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY).

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45 million and $214.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 1,177 shares to 152,289 shares, valued at $43.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.