As Tri Continental (TY) Share Price Were Volatile, Holder Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $484,328; Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Position in Equifax (EFX) Has Raised by $1.74 Million as Market Value Rose

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 13.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 14,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The hedge fund held 127,569 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.12 million, up from 112,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $142.58. About 439,749 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 22/03/2018 – SEC: FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE CHARGED WITH INSIDER TRADING -; 28/03/2018 – New Equifax CEO Replaces Interim Chief Named After Data Breach; 14/03/2018 – SEC SAYS IT CHARGED YING WITH VIOLATING FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS, WILL SEEK DISGORGEMENT OF ILL-GOTTEN GAINS PLUS INTEREST, PENALTIES, AND INJUNCTIVE RELIEF; 15/05/2018 – Independent Franchise Partners Buys 3.2% Position in Equifax; 23/03/2018 – Equifax Among Inaugural Developers in Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform; 03/05/2018 – Equifax Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Success of Neustar International Security Council Spurs North American Expansion; 25/04/2018 – Credit-reporting Agency Equifax Profit Falls Short Of Estimates — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SEC SAYS U.S. ATTORNEY’S OFFICE FOR THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF GEORGIA ALSO FILED CRIMINAL CHARGES AGAINST FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE JUN YING (CORRECTS NAME); 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Resignation Result of Begor’s Appointment as CEO of Equifax Inc

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76M, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $26.59. About 10,950 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) or 1,700 shares. Cls Investments invested in 78 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). First Republic Mgmt Inc reported 8,283 shares. Trust Department Mb Bankshares N A has 40 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.19% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Cetera Limited accumulated 0.02% or 13,746 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 14,180 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Commerce Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). First Trust Advsr Lp invested in 87,464 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Co accumulated 0% or 1 shares. 1607 Partners Lc holds 200,610 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Com Il reported 8,662 shares stake. Morgan Stanley holds 240,417 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45 million and $214.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 1,177 shares to 152,289 shares, valued at $43.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Tri-Continental Corporation Declares First Quarter Distribution – Business Wire” on March 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tri-Continental declares $0.265 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Texas Pacific Land Trust Appoints Sameer Parasnis as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer – Business Wire” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Global stocks downgraded by Morgan Stanley as growth slows – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tri-Continental declares $0.24 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). 10,358 were accumulated by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Corp reported 5,650 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Comm, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 951 shares. Cap Guardian Trust Com has invested 0.72% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.74M shares. Mackay Shields Limited stated it has 17,588 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny owns 28,902 shares. 5,306 are held by Panagora Asset Management Incorporated. Ameritas Investment accumulated 2,125 shares. Moneta Grp holds 7,494 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Burney has invested 0.12% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Aviva Public Limited Company reported 680,162 shares. Oakbrook Invs Lc invested in 6,122 shares. Macquarie Grp holds 88,485 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.