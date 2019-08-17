As Tri Continental (TY) Share Price Were Volatile, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Lowered Holding; Retrophin (RTRX) Holder Sphera Funds Management LTD Boosted Position by $2.42 Million

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76 million, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $26.39. About 40,763 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 33.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd bought 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The institutional investor held 435,678 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.86 million, up from 325,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $764.59M market cap company. The stock increased 4.71% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $17.8. About 634,291 shares traded or 48.81% up from the average. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 09/04/2018 – Retrophin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – FORMER DRUG COMPANY EXECUTIVE MARTIN SHKRELI SENTENCED TO 84 MONTHS FOR DEFRAUDING INVESTORS -NEW YORK COURT PROCEEDING; 15/05/2018 – Ice Pond Lane Advisers LLC Exits Position in Retrophin; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN CITES SPARSENTAN IN IGA NEPHROPATHY; 23/05/2018 – Retrophin Receives Workplace Excellence Award; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN GETS FDA & EMA FEEDBACK ON PATHWAY TO NDA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 13,746 shares. 1607 Ltd Company reported 200,610 shares. Raymond James Finance Services Advsr owns 396,331 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Parametric Associate Ltd Llc owns 58,320 shares. Tru Department Mb Finance Bankshares N A holds 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 40 shares. Oppenheimer And Co Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Stifel Financial invested 0.01% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Morgan Stanley reported 240,417 shares. Brown Advisory holds 86,114 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pnc Finance Svcs Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 10,919 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs owns 22,735 shares. Cwm Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Dubuque Fincl Bank & Tru Communication has invested 1.22% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). 25,686 are owned by Hightower Advisors Lc. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Il accumulated 8,662 shares.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45 million and $214.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 1,177 shares to 152,289 shares, valued at $43.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold RTRX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.18 million shares or 0.19% more from 41.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 39,700 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 23,768 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Perceptive Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 1.95% or 3.05M shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 26,595 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Rock Springs Management Lp has invested 0.72% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Geode Cap Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 535,438 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 33,140 shares. Magnetar Fin Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 11,529 shares. 1.94 million were reported by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd reported 93,445 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 10,796 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Mercantile accumulated 4,565 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 49,960 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Palisade Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Nj holds 10,502 shares.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 650,666 shares to 53,834 shares, valued at $844,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Argenx Se by 53,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,581 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).