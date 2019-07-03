As Tri Continental (TY) Share Price Rose, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $484,328; Telemus Capital Has Upped Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $377,482; Shares Rose

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 17.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 6,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,097 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 36,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.65 billion market cap company. It closed at $58.13 lastly. It is down 17.16% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 22/05/2018 – Verizon Digital Media Services’ Content Delivery Network Now Supports Quick UDP Internet Connections; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – MADE A DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTION OF $1.0 BLN TO IMPROVE FUNDED STATUS OF ITS PENSION PLANS; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Frontier’s B3 corporate family rating, outlook changed to stable

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76 million, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27.32. About 17,173 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has risen 1.53% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42 billion and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 16,140 shares to 4,281 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 23,174 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,791 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Advisory Ltd Liability Company holds 13,645 shares. Fulton Bank Na has invested 0.41% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0.65% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Heathbridge Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 528,450 shares. Moreover, Shoker Inv Counsel Inc has 0.41% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Triangle Securities Wealth Management stated it has 44,215 shares. Srb accumulated 0.07% or 12,843 shares. Wellington Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.61% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 120.40 million shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3.48 million shares. Cambiar Invsts Ltd Liability Co reported 832,873 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Flippin Bruce Porter accumulated 7,954 shares. Dodge & Cox holds 0% or 5,500 shares. Btr Cap holds 32,042 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 0.47% or 3.10M shares. Catalyst Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,553 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). First Republic Investment Management reported 8,283 shares stake. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 240,417 shares. Pnc Services Group Inc reported 10,919 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Co reported 0% stake. Wesbanco Bancorporation Incorporated owns 9,093 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Cls reported 0% stake. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% or 100 shares. Advisory Services Net Ltd Co invested in 0% or 328 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt stated it has 14,180 shares. Moreover, Regions Fincl has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Blue Bell Private Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 561,309 shares or 6.9% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 2,031 shares. 1,468 are held by Salem Invest Counselors.