As Tri Continental (TY) Market Value Were Volatile, Shareholder Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Trimmed by $640,146 Its Position; Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Lowered Its Arrow Electrs (ARW) Holding by $340,374; Stock Price Declined

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW) by 58.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 4,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 3,364 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $240,000, down from 8,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Arrow Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $74.87. About 150,015 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 27/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.08 TO $2.20, EST. $2.05; 05/03/2018 Arrow Electronics Releases Annual Report Focusing on its Global Corporate Social Responsibility; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Net $139.1M; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.90; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 09/03/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 4.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 24,621 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 536,688 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.47M, down from 561,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.15. About 40,829 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 9 investors sold TY shares while 16 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 3.85 million shares or 2.62% less from 3.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 33,655 shares. 78 were reported by Cls. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Css Lc Il stated it has 2,516 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us Bankshares De invested 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Georgia-based Advisory Serv Ntwk Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 1,590 shares or 0% of the stock. Oppenheimer & accumulated 0.01% or 8,070 shares. Hudock Capital Group Ltd Llc owns 1,512 shares. Shaker Fincl Svcs Limited Company holds 0.12% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) or 8,224 shares. Twin Focus Cap Limited Liability Co invested in 0.19% or 16,400 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De reported 196,390 shares stake. Raymond James Assoc, Florida-based fund reported 268,372 shares. Dubuque Fincl Bank Company accumulated 1.3% or 299,159 shares. M&R Cap Management Incorporated has 740 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold ARW shares while 118 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 77.67 million shares or 0.14% less from 77.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 22,449 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brant Point Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.39% or 55,940 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 272,400 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 5,744 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Com, California-based fund reported 263 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 0.05% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 10,564 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company accumulated 15,840 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 45,158 shares. Natixis LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 38,455 shares. Peapack Gladstone Finance has invested 0.1% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Whittier Trust Com reported 1,790 shares. 98,222 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. Raymond James & Assocs holds 0.01% or 111,190 shares. Lyrical Asset Management LP holds 2.15% or 2.19M shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Pcl has invested 0.01% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pivotal Acquisition Corp by 136,954 shares to 536,954 shares, valued at $6.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tpg Pace Hldgs Corp by 307,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 864,424 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (Call) (EWZ).

Analysts await Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.67 earnings per share, down 23.39% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ARW’s profit will be $138.85 million for 11.21 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual earnings per share reported by Arrow Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.37% EPS growth.