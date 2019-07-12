As Tri Continental (TY) Market Valuation Rose, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Trimmed by $484,328 Its Position; Lesa Sroufe & Co Cut Its Position in Banco Bilbao Argen F Sponsored (BBVA) by $304,585

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76M, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. It closed at $27.47 lastly. It is down 1.53% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500.

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased its stake in Banco Bilbao Argen F Sponsored (BBVA) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co sold 60,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 558,356 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, down from 619,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Banco Bilbao Argen F Sponsored for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.52. About 645,554 shares traded. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) has declined 30.10% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.53% the S&P500. Some Historical BBVA News: 12/03/2018 – BBVA Compass Express Personal Loan goes digital, opens to consumers in multiple states; 20/03/2018 – Catalonia bank deposits fell 17 percent in secession crisis; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3/Aaa.Mx Ratings To State Of Mexico’s Mxn 1.5 Billion Enhanced Loan From Bbva Bancomer; 24/04/2018 – March Recap: BBVA Compass creates local, community and consumer opportunities; 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES GARANTIBANK INTERNATIONAL N.V.’S LONG-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS TO BAA1, STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/03/2018 – BBVA Compass boosts its San Diego commercial banking office with three new relationship managers; 01/05/2018 – BBVA CFO Tejada Says ‘Solid’ Earnings Are Just the Beginning (Video); 19/03/2018 – Moody’s placed GarantiBank International N.V.’s ratings on review for downgrade; 09/03/2018 – BBVA Compass gathers Dallas to celebrate Café Momentum, help launch social enterprise’s next growth phase so it can reach more; 25/04/2018 – BBVA issues corporate loan using blockchain technology

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.