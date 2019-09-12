As Trex Company (TREX) Shares Rose, Shareholder Aurora Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Holding by $770,067; Covey Capital Advisors Lowered Its Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) Holding by $499,800; Market Value Declined

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Trex Company Inc. (TREX) by 33.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 9,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 18,732 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.53 million, down from 28,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in Trex Company Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $87.71. About 600,449 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 16/05/2018 – Trex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 16/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 19/03/2018 – Trex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 28/03/2018 – Trex at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25; 07/05/2018 – TREX COMPANY INC TREX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $649.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q EPS $1.25; 13/04/2018 – Trex® Spiral Stairs™ Introduces New Multi-Line Railing System; 04/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces Plastic Film Recycling Challenge Winners; 15/03/2018 – Trex Gives the Gift of Green to One Lucky Winner

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) by 33.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 16,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.39% . The institutional investor held 33,353 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.00M, down from 50,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ituran Location And Control for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $565.04M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $27.66. About 210,260 shares traded or 150.00% up from the average. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) has declined 14.68% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRN News: 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018

Analysts await Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 17.54% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.57 per share. TREX’s profit will be $39.14 million for 32.73 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Trex Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold TREX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 54.64 million shares or 6.44% more from 51.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Fiera Corp has 0.01% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 47,534 shares. Pnc Serv has invested 0% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Blackrock holds 7.34M shares. Savings Bank reported 0% stake. Moreover, Kennedy Capital Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Us Retail Bank De invested in 0% or 3,220 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd invested in 0% or 9,360 shares. California Employees Retirement System stated it has 167,880 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 18,937 shares. Cornerstone Incorporated has 0% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 18 shares. Moreover, Agf Investments has 0.05% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc, Delaware-based fund reported 7,434 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 34,958 shares. Kessler Investment Gp stated it has 30 shares. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 0.11% or 638,283 shares.

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73 million and $83.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kkr & Co Lp (NYSE:KKR) by 16,400 shares to 229,215 shares, valued at $5.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 7,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Cl C.

