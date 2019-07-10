As Trex Company (TREX) Shares Declined, Holder Next Century Growth Investors Trimmed Position; Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered Stake in Boeing Co (BA) by $766,080

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 35.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 2,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,585 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, down from 5,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $353.09. About 4.27M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO does not see movement on Norwegian deal in coming weeks or months; 08/03/2018 – Embraer Earnings Shrink as Boeing’s Takeover Talks Drag On; 03/05/2018 – BOEING DEFENSE CHIEF LEANNE CARET SPEAKS TO REPORTERS; 14/03/2018 – GE begins flight trials for GE9X engine after delays; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 25/04/2018 – Boeing lifts guidance on higher defence and aviation spending; 25/04/2018 – Industrials Up After Boeing Earnings – Industrials Roundup; 08/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 18/05/2018 – CUBAN AIRLINE BOEING 737 CRASHES AT HAVANA AIRPORT: CUBA DEBATE; 22/03/2018 – From Boeing to Soybeans, China Has a Long Retaliation List

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Trex Company Inc (TREX) by 11.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 12,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 93,331 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74 million, down from 105,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Trex Company Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $70.5. About 496,561 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 9.94% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.51% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 07/05/2018 – TREX COMPANY INC TREX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $649.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Trex Tops 2018 Builder Brand Study; 23/03/2018 – Trex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Trex® Spiral Stairs™ Introduces New Multi-Line Railing System; 15/03/2018 – Trex Gives the Gift of Green to One Lucky Winner; 04/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces Plastic Film Recycling Challenge Winners; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q EPS $1.25

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $748.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monolithic Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 10,885 shares to 33,494 shares, valued at $4.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 10,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,417 shares, and has risen its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT).

More notable recent Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Aspirational And Affordable: Meet The New Trex Decking Lineup – GlobeNewswire” on February 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Trex Stock Dropped 10% After Beating Earnings This Morning – Yahoo Finance” published on February 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Graham Holdings Co (GHC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of Trex Are Falling on Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Trex Is Still An Impressive Holding To Have – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold TREX shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation owns 15,300 shares. Oberweis Asset Mgmt Inc has 85,710 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Agf holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 54,603 shares. Kessler Investment Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Ameritas Inv Prns invested in 0.06% or 21,927 shares. Swiss Financial Bank invested in 107,100 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 33,997 shares. Manchester Cap Management Limited Company holds 1,272 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Lp invested in 444,739 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.05% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) or 15,800 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Curbstone Financial Management owns 15,440 shares. 2,935 were accumulated by Us Bancshares De. First Tru Advisors Lp invested in 0.01% or 47,122 shares. The California-based San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Inc (Ca) has invested 0% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Analysts await Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.64 EPS, down 12.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.73 per share. TREX’s profit will be $37.44 million for 27.54 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Trex Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.52% EPS growth.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66B and $748.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 4,587 shares to 454,668 shares, valued at $48.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 4,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 48.77 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. 19,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $7.83 million were sold by Smith Gregory D. Shares for $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. Shares for $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50 million.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Ceasefire: Tariff Tailwind Injects Early Euphoria, With New Record Highs In Sight – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: The Jerome Powell Show – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Stocks You May Want to Take Profits In Before Earnings – Investorplace.com” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing At $350 In Pre-Market: Our Buy Price, Also WeWork Won’t Work – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “FAA Official Sees Boeing’s 737 Max Flying By December – Benzinga” with publication date: June 12, 2019.