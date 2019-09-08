As Trex Company (TREX) Market Value Rose, Frontier Capital Management Co Decreased Its Holding; Mastercard (MA) Stake Held by King Wealth Management Group Llc

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Trex Company Inc. (TREX) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 29,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 433,840 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.69M, down from 463,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Trex Company Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $87.21. About 355,322 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500.

King Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 22.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc bought 2,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 16,133 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, up from 13,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $284.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $291.38. About 2.59M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold TREX shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 22,755 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Principal Fincl Group Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 260,999 shares. Washington Tru invested in 7,000 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Limited accumulated 0.01% or 9,334 shares. Origin Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 14,969 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) or 10,600 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York reported 2,030 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pdt Ptnrs Ltd reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Bessemer Group Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Fiera Corporation reported 49,896 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 9,004 shares. Amer Gp holds 154,087 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Frontier Mgmt Com Lc accumulated 0.19% or 433,840 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc accumulated 1,000 shares.

Analysts await Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 17.54% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.57 per share. TREX’s profit will be $39.14 million for 32.54 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Trex Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.69% EPS growth.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wex Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 33,138 shares to 976,075 shares, valued at $187.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Swift Transportation Holdings I by 222,781 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Louisiana-based Iberiabank has invested 0.53% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Burney Company reported 1.15% stake. Principal Financial holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2.37M shares. Trust Investment has invested 1.26% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs Incorporated accumulated 0.79% or 3.62M shares. Sadoff Investment Mngmt Limited Liability has 2,186 shares. Everett Harris & Ca invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). State Bank Of The West owns 18,363 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Crestwood Grp Incorporated Limited Com has 8,552 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Co reported 4,672 shares. Mathes stated it has 1.81% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Exane Derivatives reported 0% stake. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Co has invested 0.23% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Boston Common Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 1,355 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mig Capital Ltd Llc holds 6.48% or 202,975 shares in its portfolio.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of stock. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock.

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $319.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 48,361 shares to 55,944 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 4,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,578 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Ivv (IVV).