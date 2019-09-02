As Trex Co (TREX) Share Value Rose, Westfield Capital Management Company LP Upped by $2.71 Million Its Position; Costco Whsl New (COST) Stock Rose While Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Lowered Position by $826,430

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company sold 3,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 43,959 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.64M, down from 47,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $294.76. About 1.80M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 17/05/2018 – Hak’s Launches First All-Organic Meal Kit Exclusively in LA Costco Stores; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 11.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 44,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 425,860 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.20 million, up from 381,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $85.53. About 258,371 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 15/03/2018 – Trex Gives the Gift of Green to One Lucky Winner; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trex Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREX); 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q EPS $1.25; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q Net $37.1M; 16/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 05/03/2018 VP Gupp Gifts 429 Of Trex Company Inc; 19/03/2018 – Trex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 13/04/2018 – Trex® Spiral Stairs™ Introduces New Multi-Line Railing System; 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25; 23/03/2018 – Trex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold TREX shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Fincl Services Company Ma holds 0.01% or 267,931 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Management has invested 0.05% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Kornitzer Mngmt Inc Ks has 0.11% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Federated Investors Pa reported 210,664 shares. National Bank accumulated 4,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Assetmark stated it has 10 shares. Wellington Management Gru Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Evermay Wealth Limited Liability has 5,667 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Pembroke Mngmt Ltd has invested 1.24% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). The United Kingdom-based Origin Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). King Luther Capital Corp has invested 0.01% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mngmt Ltd, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 16,950 shares. Conestoga Cap Advisors Lc holds 1.18 million shares. Stifel Corporation invested in 20,273 shares or 0% of the stock. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0.01% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38B and $13.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 13,832 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $113.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Eagle Outfitters In (NYSE:AEO) by 47,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Corporation holds 18,202 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Mechanics Bank Trust Department reported 1.61% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Renaissance Invest Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2.01% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Accredited Investors owns 2,397 shares. Burney Communications invested in 0.03% or 1,827 shares. Randolph invested 2.6% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Wealth Planning Ltd Liability invested in 0.2% or 1,255 shares. Central Bank And Trust has 26,863 shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. Schroder Mngmt Group has invested 0.17% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Co owns 3,759 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. 7,366 were reported by Coe Capital Management Ltd. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank has 16,737 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Atria Ltd Llc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). M&T Bank & Trust holds 0.25% or 194,840 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 196,823 shares.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.10 billion for 29.13 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.