As Trex Co (TREX) Market Valuation Rose, Pembroke Management LTD Increased Position; Towerview Has Lowered Position in Brt Apartments (BRT) as Shares Declined

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 23.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 44,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 231,270 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.58 million, up from 187,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $88.85. About 35,450 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500.

Towerview Llc decreased its stake in Brt Apartments Corp (BRT) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towerview Llc sold 48,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The institutional investor held 180,292 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.55M, down from 229,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towerview Llc who had been investing in Brt Apartments Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.75. About 2,593 shares traded. BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) has risen 8.64% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BRT News: 07/03/2018 SENZAGEN AB SENZA.ST – BRT WILL MARKET AND PROVIDE GARD IN US AND PERFORM TEST IN ITS LABORATORY IN NORTH CAROLINA; 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q EPS $1.75; 13/03/2018 – BRT Apartments Corp. Raises Quarterly Dividend Approximately 11.1%; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS BUYS 281-UNIT VALUE ADD PROPERTY IN DALLAS/FT; 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q Adj FFO/Share 26 Cents; 13/03/2018 – BRT Apartments Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20c From 18c; 22/04/2018 – DJ BRT Apartments Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRT); 20/03/2018 – Sen Finance Cmte: Hatch Outlines Pro-Jobs, Pro-America Trade Strategy at BRT; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP – MORTGAGE DEBT MATURES IN 2028, CARRIES AN INTEREST RATE OF 4.37% AND IS INTEREST ONLY UNTIL 2023; 02/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS BUYS 208-UNIT VALUE ADD PROPERTY IN DAYTONA

More notable recent BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BRT Apartments Is Betting Heavily On Further Upside – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT) CEO Jeffrey Gould on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “BRT Apartments Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 32% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BRT Apartments Corp. Announces Sale of Two Properties for $33.2 Million – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 6 investors sold BRT shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 5.01 million shares or 2.35% more from 4.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lsv Asset holds 7,119 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0% in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Company holds 574,042 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Street owns 160,869 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lesa Sroufe And holds 20,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 15,552 shares stake. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 1,647 shares. Next Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) for 18,307 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp reported 54,430 shares. Menta Cap Limited Liability Co reported 28,876 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 911 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Sei Invs reported 0% in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT).

Analysts await BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) to report earnings on December, 9. They expect $0.21 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.21 per share. BRT’s profit will be $3.34 million for 17.56 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by BRT Apartments Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold TREX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 54.64 million shares or 6.44% more from 51.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 9,529 shares. 6,517 were reported by Profund Llc. State Street Corp holds 2.12 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 726,602 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cullinan Assocs Inc stated it has 0.02% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). First Mercantile has 5,991 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma accumulated 83,845 shares. 455,308 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Sit Invest Associates accumulated 46,850 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Navellier And Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 3,752 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Com reported 7,434 shares stake. 4,218 were reported by Robecosam Ag. Moreover, Millennium Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). California Public Employees Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 167,880 shares. Whalerock Point Partners Llc accumulated 7,000 shares or 0.29% of the stock.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $947.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 8,571 shares to 178,984 shares, valued at $30.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Upland Software by 43,163 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 556,400 shares, and cut its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd.

More notable recent Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Trex Stock Surged 20% Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Trex Company Stock Popped 19.9% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of Trex Are Falling on Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Trex (TREX) Announces Kristine L. Juster to Board – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 16, 2019.