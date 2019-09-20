As Trex Co Com (TREX) Valuation Rose, Hartline Investment Has Upped Its Holding by $1.40 Million; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Declined, Montrusco Bolton Investments Has Lowered by $1.78 Million Its Stake

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 57.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 23,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 17,570 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34M, down from 41,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $76.9. About 4.44M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/03/2018 – Dealbook: Memo to Qualcomm: National Champions Have to Deliver: DealBook Briefing; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 13/03/2018 – “National security” or “national interest?”; 23/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Qualcomm plans to unveil a dedicated system-on-a-chip to power standalone VR and AR headsets, called; 09/03/2018 – Oregonian: Qualcomm + Broadcom = Intel? Sounds far-fetched; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm’s Spending Buys the Right Friends; 09/05/2018 – Qualcomm Rises on New $10 Billion Buyback Plan — Barron’s Blog; 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors spikes more than 3.5% after Dow Jones quotes a Beijing official as saying: “The Qualcomm/NXP deal is looking more optimistic now”; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – DUE TO TAX LEGISLATION, EVALUATING RESTRUCTURING OPTIONS TO CUT FISCAL 2018 ANNUAL EFFECTIVE TAX RATES TO ABOUT 410-417 PCT PROVISION FOR GAAP

Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Trex Co Inc Com (TREX) by 250.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp bought 19,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 27,670 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, up from 7,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Trex Co Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $87.39. About 398,488 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Trex Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREX); 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q EPS $1.25; 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25; 05/03/2018 VP Gupp Gifts 429 Of Trex Company Inc; 13/04/2018 – Trex® Spiral Stairs™ Introduces New Multi-Line Railing System; 16/05/2018 – Trex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 10/04/2018 – Trex Tops 2018 Builder Brand Study; 12/03/2018 – Trex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 19-20; 15/03/2018 – Trex Gives the Gift of Green to One Lucky Winner; 04/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces Plastic Film Recycling Challenge Winners

Hartline Investment Corp, which manages about $366.93 million and $418.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,862 shares to 105,182 shares, valued at $14.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 8,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,799 shares, and cut its stake in Novocure Ltd Ord Shs.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold TREX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 54.64 million shares or 6.44% more from 51.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 291,546 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Los Angeles Capital Equity Research reported 35,988 shares stake. One Trading Lp reported 0% stake. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs invested in 21,948 shares or 0.07% of the stock. State Street accumulated 2.12M shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 31,183 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md owns 34,133 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Lp has 0.04% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 5,000 shares. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 708,941 shares. 6,517 are owned by Profund Ltd Co. Osterweis Capital Mgmt holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 70,220 shares. 2,906 are held by Tru Of Vermont. California Employees Retirement System holds 0.01% or 167,880 shares in its portfolio.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00 billion and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colliers Intl Group Inc by 53,931 shares to 115,977 shares, valued at $8.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 8,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.58 million for 34.95 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lenox Wealth Management reported 11,082 shares stake. Fred Alger Mngmt reported 0.72% stake. Stevens Cap Mngmt LP stated it has 67,317 shares. Retail Bank Of Hawaii accumulated 20,742 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsr Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 1,301 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Co, Illinois-based fund reported 367,031 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma accumulated 121,522 shares. Putnam Investments accumulated 2.24M shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc holds 532,753 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. 170,028 are held by First Long Island Limited Liability Corp. First Quadrant LP Ca invested in 0.06% or 11,600 shares. Weiss Multi invested 0.05% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). First reported 16,684 shares. Girard Prtnrs Ltd has 0.04% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 0.1% or 1.13 million shares.