As Treehouse Foods (THS) Valuation Declined, Holder Goldman Sachs Group Has Lowered Its Stake by $38.03 Million; As Trecora Resources (TREC) Stock Price Rose, Holder Rutabaga Capital Management Has Increased Stake

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Trecora Resources (TREC) by 99.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 262,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 528,131 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80M, up from 265,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Trecora Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 30,955 shares traded. Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) has declined 23.52% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.95% the S&P500. Some Historical TREC News: 19/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280660 – TRECORA CHEMICAL; 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS SIMON UPFILL-BROWN, CO’S CURRENT PRESIDENT AND CEO, WILL NOW SERVE AS CEO AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMPANY; 07/03/2018 Trecora Resources 4Q Rev $66M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trecora Resources, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREC); 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 6, 2018, NICHOLAS N. CARTER WAS TEMPORARILY APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE COMPANY -SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – Trecora Resources Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule; 22/05/2018 – Trecora Resources to Attend the Cowen 4th Annual Chemicals Summit in New York City on June 5; 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 6, 2018, CO ELIMINATED POSITION OF VICE PRESIDENT OF MANUFACTURING, ROLE CURRENTLY HELD BY RONALD FRANKLIN; 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS PRIOR TO THIS APPOINTMENT, CARTER SERVED AS THE COMPANY’S NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 23/05/2018 – Trecora Resources Appoints John R. (Dick) Townsend as Executive Vice President, Chief Manufacturing Officer

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) by 48.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 594,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 633,129 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.87M, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Treehouse Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $56.13. About 550,753 shares traded or 2.99% up from the average. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 25.35% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.92% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 23/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 Now on Booking.com: A Tent, a Treehouse and an Old Town Hall; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 18/04/2018 – Treehouse Spotlights 3 Critical Policy Wins for Youth in Foster Care; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.40; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss $34.1M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 22/05/2018 – Treehouse Honored as ‘Organization of the Year’ by Municipal League Foundation; 03/05/2018 – TreeHouse Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance

More notable recent Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Trecora Resources 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Trecora Resources Names Joseph Michael Tanner SVP, Commercial – PRNewswire” published on February 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Trecora Resources to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Meet The New Ford – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Trecora Resources (TREC) CEO Pat Quarles on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $361.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varex Imaging Corporation by 133,751 shares to 375,806 shares, valued at $12.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 12,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,302 shares, and cut its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold THS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 55.23 million shares or 9.37% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Wells Fargo & Com Mn has invested 0.01% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Bluemountain Management Ltd invested 0.07% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Corp reported 784,826 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 0.02% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 7,218 shares. Wedge L LP Nc stated it has 0.41% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt owns 28,890 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 0% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp has invested 0.08% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Mutual Of America Management Lc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Aqr Management Lc stated it has 178,229 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kestrel Mngmt reported 173,200 shares or 5.16% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The has invested 0.01% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). South Dakota Invest Council, South Dakota-based fund reported 25,800 shares.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) by 239,647 shares to 658,542 shares, valued at $64.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN) by 9.01 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.62M shares, and has risen its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $169,516 activity.

More notable recent TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3 Stocks To Hold During The Economic Slowdown – Seeking Alpha” on March 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why TreeHouse Foods Stock Dropped 12% – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Post Holdings (POST) Acquires Private Label Ready-to-Eat Cereal Business from TreeHouse Foods (THS) – StreetInsider.com” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Volume drops sharply at TreeHouse Foods – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 01, 2018.