As Treehouse Foods (THS) Stock Value Declined, Champlain Investment Partners Decreased Position by $17.04 Million; Qad (QADA) Stock Declined While Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Boosted Position

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc. (THS) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 266,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.14% . The institutional investor held 3.22M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.65M, down from 3.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Treehouse Foods Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $50.93. About 44,564 shares traded. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 24.43% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.43% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 24/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barron’s; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 07/03/2018 Now on Booking.com: A Tent, a Treehouse and an Old Town Hall; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.40; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss $34.1M; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees 2Q Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 30c; 22/05/2018 – Treehouse Honored as ‘Organization of the Year’ by Municipal League Foundation; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees FY18 EPS $1.22-EPS $1.62; 23/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barrons.com

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 17,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The hedge fund held 266,071 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.46M, up from 248,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $704.58M market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $37.3. About 909 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS B SHARE $0.23; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q EPS 7c; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Loss/Shr 28c; 22/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADB); 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. Sees FY19 Rev $328M-$332M; 10/05/2018 – QAD Awards Partner Excellence at Explore 2018; 11/04/2018 – QAD Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.072 Per Class A Share And $0.06 Per Class B Share; 12/04/2018 – QAD Announces Keynote Speaker Lineup at QAD Explore 2018 Customer Conference; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC QADA.O FY2019 REV VIEW $330.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 QAD INC QADA.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $328 MLN TO $332 MLN

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $169,516 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold THS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 55.23 million shares or 9.37% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fort LP has 0.02% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt reported 0.05% stake. Gsa Prtnrs Llp owns 6,111 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of America Corp De has 135,697 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 42,398 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 23,445 shares. Twin Tree Management Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Utah Retirement holds 10,274 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Eam Invsts Lc has invested 0.41% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). 165 were accumulated by Cornerstone Inc. The Illinois-based Blair William And Il has invested 0% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Loomis Sayles And LP reported 173 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs Inc accumulated 6,437 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt invested in 1,001 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Lc stated it has 0.16% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04B and $11.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 74,670 shares to 3.91M shares, valued at $158.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Company C (NYSE:TAP) by 59,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.83 million shares, and has risen its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF).

