As Treehouse Foods (THS) Stock Declined, Shareholder Gargoyle Investment Advisor Upped Position; General Dynamics Com (GD) Holder Moreno Evelyn V Has Raised Stake by $1.95 Million

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp Com (GD) by 61.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V bought 11,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,139 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10M, up from 18,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $185.84. About 827,482 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS G500 DELIVERIES ON TRACK FOR THIS YEAR; 07/03/2018 – General Dynamics Raises Dividend to 93c Vs. 84c; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream G650ER Completes Record-Breaking Polar Flight; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TOTAL BACKLOG AT END OF FIRST-QUARTER 2018 WAS $62.1 BLN; 18/03/2018 – General Dynamics to Proceed With All Cash Offer to Acquire CSRA; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT REMAINS IN FULL FORCE & EFFECT AS ORIGINALLY EXECUTED ON MARCH 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Battles for IT Firm Amid Trump Defense Bonanza; 14/05/2018 – Gulfstream G500 And G600 Highlight Their High-Speed Performance With Tandem City-Pair Records; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $263 FROM $262 ; RATING OUTPERFORM

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) by 39.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 6,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,409 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 15,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Treehouse Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 310,402 shares traded. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 25.35% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.92% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 07/03/2018 Now on Booking.com: A Tent, a Treehouse and an Old Town Hall; 22/05/2018 – Treehouse Honored as ‘Organization of the Year’ by Municipal League Foundation; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child; 22/03/2018 – Treehouse to Provide Auto Insurance at No Charge Statewide for Youth in Foster Care; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss $34.1M; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees 2Q Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 30c; 23/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Cim Inv Mangement invested 0.31% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). 4,204 were reported by First Interstate Fincl Bank. Mraz Amerine And holds 0.19% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) or 3,600 shares. Boston Ptnrs, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 225,193 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.07% or 49,167 shares. 124,672 are held by Strs Ohio. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 7,176 shares. Highlander Cap Management Limited Liability owns 0.03% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 296 shares. Cibc Markets Inc reported 48,166 shares stake. Weybosset Rech Mgmt Ltd owns 40,220 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 35,688 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.16% or 47,535 shares in its portfolio. Moody Bankshares Trust Division reported 0% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Lc invested 0.17% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD).

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “General Dynamics (GD) Awarded $2 Billion US Department of State Global Supply Chain Contract – StreetInsider.com” on July 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “General Dynamics (GD) Secures $276.5M Max Contract for CMS Benefits Coordination & Recovery Center – StreetInsider.com” published on June 21, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “General Dynamics Announces Gulfstream G600 Granted FAA Certification – PRNewswire” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “General Dynamics NASSCO to Christen and Launch Largest Containership Built in San Diego – PRNewswire” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What does General Dynamics Corporation’s (NYSE:GD) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $398,448 activity.

More notable recent TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TreeHouse Foods – Speculative Buyer, Even As 2018 Brings Another Challenge – Seeking Alpha” on February 16, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 29, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE: THS) and Encourages TreeHouse Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Walmart, Samsung And CAGNY – Seeking Alpha” published on February 16, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “12 mid-market dealmakers on the move | Mergers & Acquisitions – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold THS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 55.23 million shares or 9.37% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management has 0% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 1,001 shares. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc has 0.06% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 5,260 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 20,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Diversified reported 0.03% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). South Dakota Investment Council holds 25,800 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 9,730 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 435,807 are owned by Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc. Vident Advisory Limited Liability Co reported 44,566 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.24% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) or 1.16M shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 4,420 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Ltd Company accumulated 0.01% or 578,359 shares. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $169,516 activity.